Avs’ continued turnaround hinges on playing well at Pepsi Center

There’s perhaps no greater advantage in hockey than playing on home ice. There’s possibly no greater natural home-ice advantage in hockey than for teams playing at altitude in Denver.

The former voice of the Colorado Avalanche, Norm Jones, joined Gil Whiteley and Mark Jackson of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 Wednesday to discuss the hockey scene around Colorado, including the Denver Pioneers and the Colorado Avalanche.

Jones says it’s so far, so good for the Avs at home.

“The Avs are a team that are just trying to be competitive,” said Jones. “They’re a game above .500. They’ve been very good at home; they’re 5-1-1 at home. Last year, playing at home was a disaster… That’s a good place to start, start winning at home.”

Jones continued, saying the building on youth talent has put the team on a track.

“Be competitive, show some improvement, energy, excitement, young guys on the team,” says Jones. “They’re building with youth, so far so good when you talk about the Avs.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Norm Jones, including what he had to say about the start to the DU Pioneers season as well as the Avs’ loss of Matt Duchene, or listen in the podcast below.

Catch Anything’s Possible with Gil Whiteley and Mark Jackson every weekday from 11a-1p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download the all-new free Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.