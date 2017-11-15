With ball security his top priority, Jordan Taylor will look to make plays in punt game

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Jordan Taylor would take over punt return duties this week, replacing rookie Isaiah McKenzie.

Catching the football is priority number one, as McKenzie lost the job primarily due to five muffed punts over his last five games, but Taylor tells Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 inside the Broncos locker room that if the opportunity presents itself, he wants to take advantage.

“First and foremost, obviously, catch the ball,” says Taylor of his priority as the Broncos’ new punt returner.

“Ensure that we get decent field position as an offense,” Taylor said. “If there’s some open space and opportunities there, [I’ve] got to make the most of them and try to get our offense better field position.”

Taylor noted that returning punts can not only be a physical, but very mental as well.

“Absolutely, 100 percent,” said Taylor. “It’s tough physically, but mentally too, you got to be on top of things – know where your threats are as far as who may get down the field first, to be able to make a play on the ball.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Jordan Taylor, who has not returned a punt all regular season, or listen in the podcast below.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download the all-new free Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.