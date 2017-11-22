Bill Musgrave on his new job, the new offense and Paxton Lynch

Newly appointed Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave addressed the media for the first time under his new title Wednesday.

Topics of discussion included the offensive changes he plans to implement, Paxton Lynch starting at quarterback and more.

“Ready to get to work,” Musgrave said of how he reacted to getting the news he was being promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, that’s the understatement of the year,” Musgrave said about his first project on the job, Paxton Lynch.

“Terrific athlete as we know,” Musgrave said about Lynch. “He’s put in the time. Terrific work ethic, he had a solid day of practice today and we’ll look to build on it tomorrow.”

“He’s definitely tall, so he can see the field,” Musgrave added. “He can really throw it all over the field with his strength. He just needs time on task. This will be good; this will be another step in his development, getting him on the field, so he can get more time on task.”

Time on the field is very important for any NFL quarterback, but in Musgrave’s eyes, he says, it’s everything for the second-year quarterback making just his third career start.

“You’re only going to learn from experience, you don’t learn from the sidelines, so this will be important for him.”

Click here to watch to the full press conference with new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, including what he had to say about Paxton Lynch, the changes to the offense and more, or watch the video below.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook