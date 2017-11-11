Boyle’s Buffs open with win over Northern Colorado, 66-51

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0), opened their 2017-18 season on Friday night in Boulder with a win over the Northern Colorado Bears, 66-51.

Redshirt-senior guard/forward George King led the Buffs with 12 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Tory Miller-Stewart also pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds.

The long-awaited debut of Colorado’s freshman class was a successful one. Freshman point guard McKinley Wright chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Buffs held the Bears to 32% shooting on the night as the Tad Boyle mantra – defense and rebounding – was on display. After being outrebounded 21-16 in the first half, CU bounced back over the final 20 minutes and edged UNC on the glass 45-38.