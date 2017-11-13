Brandon Marshall: ‘we’re beating ourselves as a team’

Playing against opponents on Sunday are tough, but when you beat yourself, you make it a much more difficult road to travel.

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall says he simply doesn’t know why they’re playing this way.

“We’re beating ourselves as a team,” says Marshall. “As a defense, I don’t know why we are playing this way.”

Marshall does say that the defense isn’t worn down, and that they’re simply not playing good football.

“I would never say we get worn down,” Marshall said. “I would never… speak that or say that. We’re just not playing good enough football — that’s all it is.”