Brian Billick addresses Broncos’ baffling quarterback conundrum

NFL Network’s Brian Billick joined Nate Lundy, Shawn Drotar and T.J. Carpenter of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 to discuss the Broncos’ change at quarterback to Brock Osweiler, and the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn’t seem surprised by Osweiler’s poor performance in a blowout loss to the Eagles.

“Is anyone really surprised by the performance of Brock Osweiler? Really? Job No. 1 was not to turn the ball over; that’s what got Trevor Siemian (benched). That sounds awful unambitious… but just don’t turn the ball over. Obviously, he couldn’t do that.”

Regarding second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch, who Vance Joseph had said wasn’t physically or mentally ready to play, it was the latter that intrigued Billick.

“That’s got to be a concern. If he doesn’t have the right mindset because he’s hurt… that happens to players all the time,” Billick said. “But if [Joseph] is alluding to [the notion that] the guy hasn’t picked up the offense yet — wow. That’s a first-round pick.”

Billick explained what he believed the front office and coaching staff’s mindset has to be. “Job One for Denver — and I’m not trying to dismiss this year; they’re trying to compete — is ‘we’ve got to know. This is a good year for quarterbacks [in the upcoming draft]… do we have to go out and get one of these guys?’ The only way to know that is play Paxton Lynch for the rest of year, and learn ‘what we know now that we didn’t when we drafted him?'”

For the rest of the insightful interview, including a look at how Billick worked to keep a unified locker room on his similar, defense-first Ravens teams, click here or in the player below.

