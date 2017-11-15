Brock Osweiler on his shoulder injury: ‘It’ll be no big deal come Sunday’

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Brock Osweiler addressed the media on Wednesday, speaking about the right shoulder injury he sustained Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

“It happened — I believe it was the second series of the game,” Osweiler said. “I knew right away something was wrong.”

But while dinged up, Osweiler knows, it’s getting late in the season, everyone’s hurt and says, the injury will not hurt his play moving forward.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook

“It’s November football in the National Football League, everyone’s hurt,” Osweiler said. “Bottom line is, it’s not going to effect how I throw, it’s not going to effect how I play and it’ll be no big deal come Sunday.

“I’ll be out there tomorrow slinging the football around and I’ll be ready to go on Sunday,” Osweiler says.

Adding an interesting wrinkle to the Broncos quarterback storyline, second-year QB Paxton Lynch was moved up to second on the Broncos’ depth chart behind Osweiler this week. Lynch, too, is recovering from a shoulder injury, which he suffered during the preseason.

The move drops Week 1 starter and team captain Trevor Siemian to third on the depth chart.