Broncos Blitz: Previewing the weekend matchup with the Bengals

The Denver Broncos look to snap their five-game losing streak on Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

For the Broncos, it’s been one of the worst stretches in recent past, and the worst losing skid since John Elway took over as general manager of the team.

Broncos Blitz podcast hosts Ronnie Kohrt and John Mendoza of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 discuss what the Broncos need to do on offense and defense — and how they fix a special-teams unit that has been a disaster all year long.

