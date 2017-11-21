Broncos hand out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

The Denver Broncos are back in the community off the field and handing out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving this year with the Denver Rescue Mission, Tuesday morning.

Serving and loving the homeless neighbors, the most vulnerable, since 1892 is what you will read on the Denver Rescue Twitter account, a non-profit that has helped so many in the Denver community for many years and Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis lended a hand with the organization, joined with Broncos offensive lineman Ronald Leary, safety Will Parks and tight-end Austin Traylor.

Nice of Broncos Prez/CEO Joe Ellis to join players in handing out Thanksgiving turkeys with @denverrescue. pic.twitter.com/133j760HP8 — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) November 21, 2017

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, offensive lineman Max Garcia and wide receiver Cody Latimer also spent the day doing a ride-a-long and taking pictures with the Denver Police.