Broncos hand Pioneers first loss of 2017-18 season

The Western Michigan University Broncos (4-3-1, 1-0-0-0) scored two (2) goals with 1:12 remaining in regulation to defeat the University of Denver Pioneers (4-1-2, 0-1-0-0), 6-5, in Lawson Arena on Friday night.

Henrik Borgström recorded his first career hat trick and Troy Terry finished with one (1) goal and two (2) assists in the loss.

Henrik Borgström opened the scoring for the Pioneers at 8:45 of the first period, catching a low-to-high pass from Troy Terry and putting a shot over the right shoulder of Broncos goalie Ben Blacker to make it 1-0. Jarid Lukosevicius had the secondary assist on the goal.

Only three (3) minutes after Borgström put the Pioneers in the lead, Broncos forward Wade Allison capitalized on an odd-man rush to even the score. At 12:51 of the first period, Borgström regained the lead for Denver on a shorthanded rush. Borgström’s shot beat Blacker to the blocker side. Jake Durflinger had an assist on Borgström’s second goal.

Western Michigan made it 2-2 when Paul Stoykewych redirected a shot from the point, but the score wouldn’t hold for long as a pair of Denver goals separated by less than two minutes would make it 4-2 before the midway point of the game. First, Borgström received a pass from Terry for his third goal of the night, then Jaako Heikkinen added another to chase Blacker from the net. Rudy Junda and Michael Davies had assists on Heikkinen’s goal.

Before the end of the second period, Western Michigan’s Dawson DiPietro brought the Broncos to within one (1) goal on a scrambled play in front of the net. At 5:50 of the third period, Hugh McGing notched a power-play goal to help the Broncos tie the game for the second time in the night.

At 15:30 of the third period, Troy Terry scored what looked to be the game-winning goal as he collected a pass from Ian Mitchell following a faceoff win by Henrik Borgström, but a pair of late goals from Colt Conrad and Dawson DiPietro gave Western Michigan the edge.

Denver finished 0/9 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill.

Dayton Rasmussen finished with 31 saves for the Pioneers.