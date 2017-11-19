Broncos drop sixth straight; Bengals win in Denver for first time since 1975

The Denver Broncos posted some ignominious marks on Sunday, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The loss was Denver’s sixth in a row, their first six-game losing streak since 1990. It was also the first time Denver had lost to Cincinnati in Denver since 1975 and only the third home loss to the Bengals in team history.

Denver out-gained Cincinnati 341 to 190 in the game, but the Bengals capitalized on a pair of Denver turnovers — converting both into touchdowns — to win the battle between a pair of teams both that entered the game at 3-6. Denver is now 3-7 and has lost seven of their last eight games.

The Broncos held the Bengals under 95 yards of total offense in the first half on Sunday, but trailed 13-7 at the intermission due to a near 100-yard pick-six a lapse in coverage by Bradley Roby.

Cincinnati received the ball to start the second half, but quickly went three-and-out thanks in part to former Bengal Domata Peko making a tackle of running back Joe Mixon in the backfield on second down.

Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler was dinged up entering the game, took several hits to his injured shoulder and continued to test his durability on his first play of the second half when he was forced to scramble without an open receiver downfield. Devontae Booker picked up a 21-yard gain on a wheel route on third down to get things moving. Jamaal Charles picked up a first down on his first touch of the day, but a holding penalty on his second touch backed up the Broncos offense and eventually forced a punt.

Following a blocked punt in the first half, Denver’s special teams made its second big play of the game by pinning the Bengals on the one-yard line. Bennie Fowler tracked down Riley Dixon‘s punt.

The Broncos nearly got to Andy Dalton twice in the end zone, forcing another quick change of possession. Emmanuel Sanders took the ball back to the Cincinnati 44 to open the drive.

Osweiler took another lick on the first play of the ensuing drive, a flea-flicker gone awry. Demaryius Thomas made his first reception of the day to convert a third-and-seven. It was the only appreciable gain of the drive, which ended with Brandon McManus connecting on a 45-yard field goal to pull Denver within three points, 13-10.

Dalton quickly had the Bengals moving into Denver territory on the next drive. A.J. Green had the big play of the drive, an 18-yard reception on the second play, then it was mostly dink and dunk for Dalton. The drive stalled out, though, when Shane Ray chased down Dalton for a loss of eight yards on a coverage sack on third down.

As the game moved into its final 15 minutes, tight end Austin Traylor — playing his first NFL game — came up with a big third-down conversion to get the Broncos out from deep in their own territory and escape a potential three-and-out. They connected again on the next play for four yards before Osweiler hit Jordan Taylor for 14 yards. Turnovers would once again haunt the Broncos, however, as C.J. Anderson fumbled two plays later.

The turnover, Denver’s second of the day after Osweiler’s first-half interception, was the Broncos’ 23rd of the season.

Cincinnati took over at the Broncos’ 44 and would make Denver pay for their miscue.

Alex Erickson nearly gave the ball right back to Denver when he fumbled after a third-down conversion, but he recovered the ball himself and the drive rolled on. After a pair of Mixon runs, Dalton hit Green in the end zone on third-and-two, beating Roby in coverage for the second time on the day. With the extra point, Cincinnati led 20-10 with just under 9:00 to play.

Dalton finished the game with three touchdown passes despite throwing for just 154 yards in the game.

With their backs against the wall, the Broncos offense put together one of their better drives of the day to keep hope alive. Osweiler connected with Thomas on a beautiful back-shoulder 17-yard touchdown pass to complete a 75-yard drive. Osweiler was 7-for-9 on the drive and accounted for all 75 yards through the air. He connected with Thomas twice for 17 yards each to make it a three-point game.

Osweiler ended the game 23-of-42 for 254 yards, more yards than Cincinnati’s entire offense produced, with one touchdown and an interception.

The Broncos nearly forced a quick possession change on the ensuing drive, despite a penalty against Chris Harris Jr., but Dalton pulled a slick move on third down to keep it alive. Dalton faked Von Miller on an option play and picked up six yards for a first down. Roby’s bad day continued as he was flagged for a spot foul, interfering with Green at the Bengals’ 47-yard line. Three Mixon runs took things down to the 2:00 warning, with fourth-and-13 from the 41 waiting on the other side. Kevin Huber tried to pin Denver deep, but the ball bounced into the end zone for a touchdown.

Needing their first touchdown in the 2:00 drill of the season, Osweiler was sacked on second down for a loss of seven. A quick hitch to Booker picked up 13, setting up fourth and four. Osweiler targeted Sanders just beyond the sticks, but Dre Kirkpatrick made his second big play of the game to disrupt the pass and secure the win for Cincinnati.

Denver next travels to Oakland to face the 4-6 Raiders, who lost to New England on Sunday in Mexico City.