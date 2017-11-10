Broncos’ Miller always looks forward to matchup against Patriots’ Brady

Broncos linebacker Von Miller won’t forget last week’s loss to the Eagles for a long time.

“It’s a tough loss,” Miller said. “It’s one of the biggest losses of my career. I don’t think it’s just something that you just totally forget. I’m sure as a team, and I’m sure as a defense, you forget stuff like that. But me and being the guy that I am, I always remember that, because I never want to experience that again.”

Despite Miller getting a sack and contributing a team-high eight tackles to the defensive effort, the Broncos’ defense gave up their worst performance of the season — and the worst in several years — by allowing 51 points, 197 rushing yards, and 419 total yards from scrimmage to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos’ defense was exposed, turmoil in the locker room was revealed, and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time; the Patriots are coming to town. But the opportunity to play against quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t have Miller intimidated; it has him hyped up.

“You can have the emotion of, oh man, this guy’s great,” Miller said. “You go into the game expecting that or you can have that emotion like, I’m going against the best, I’m going to go out here and I’m going to play lights-out, so I can show everybody what we’re about — and show everybody that we are great too.”

Miller’s Broncos teammates have had a rough go against the Patriots lately, but Miller has found a way to shine. Despite a 1-5 overall record against New England, Miller has amassed 22 tackles, and five total sacks against Brady in the regular season. The postseason looks even better; in Miller’s only matchup — the AFC Championship game in 2016 — he had four tackles, an interception and sacked Brady 2.5 times.

Now, in desperate times, the defensive captain will need to step up and put in an effort similar to his 2016 playoff performance. Brady and the Patriots’ offense are amassing a league-high 302.1 passing yards per game, 411.1 total yards per game, and an average of 27 points per game. The Broncos’ defense only allows an average of 192.4 passing yards per game, 280.8 total yards per game, and 24.8 points per game.

Their biggest advantage, though, is the Broncos’ record at home against Brady and the Patriots. Brady is 6-6 overall against the Broncos, but in Denver, that record sits at 3-4, and 1-3 in the playoffs. Despite giving up 23 touchdowns, Denver also has amassed six interceptions, the second-highest amount against Brady for a non-divisional team. The Broncos will have to go into the game with a playoff mentality if they hope to shut down the potent Patriots offense, and especially if they want to save a season that has been tumultuous and full of swings.

“I feel like that is the most beautiful part [is that] on any given Sunday [that] I step on the field, I have an opportunity to do something great,” Miller said. “We have a great team, and I’m excited to go out here. That is the mentality I have had every single time I play the Patriots.”

Miller and the Broncos go against Brady and the Patriots on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.