Broncos’ pass rush nowhere to be found against Brady this time around

It seems like only yesterday that DeMarcus Ware and eventual Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller were shedding would-be pass blockers on the New England Patriots’ O-line before slinging Tom Brady to the ground.

Fans still remember jumping and screaming that the Broncos were going to the Super Bowl as Ware and Miller chased Brady around the backfield before he threw up a desperation pass that landed in cornerback Bradley Roby‘s arms that sealed the 2015 AFC Championship game for Denver.

Fast-forward to 2017 and it appears those days are all but gone, evidenced by yet another demoralizing loss as the Broncos fell to 3-6 on the season with a loss to the Patriots, 41-16, on Sunday night. Instead of practically running for his life, as he has done in recent matchups against the Broncos, Brady stood tall all game with about as clean a pocket as any quarterback could ask for.

The Broncos pass rush was non-existent Sunday night, the defense looked overmatched for the second week in a row and the memories of the famed 2015 season appear to be fading faster and faster with each passing week.

In that memorable 2015 AFC Championship, the Broncos’ pass rush harassed Brady all game, landing four sacks while registering 17 hits on the quarterback. In the 2016 regular-season matchup, the Broncos’ defense sacked Brady twice while holding the Patriots to only 16 points, despite the loss. Brady had no touchdowns and threw for only 188 yards in that game.

In Sunday’s matchup, the Broncos defense managed just one sack from safety Justin Simmons. Brady was hardly touched after the Broncos registered their only sack. Brady torched the Broncos for 266 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the win, the 86th road win of his career.

The Broncos didn’t simply fail to produce sacks, they also failed to put any pressure on Brady. Despite a plethora of pass rushers, such as the All-Pro Miller, former first-round pick Shane Ray, rising star Shaquil Barrett and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, the pass rush simply wasn’t there on Sunday.

Brady may have finally figured out the Broncos’ pass rush – he began tossing quick throws to his tight ends and running backs, away from the Broncos’ cornerbacks – but Denver did little to adjust and slow down the future Hall of Famer.

A week after giving up 51 points to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Broncos defensive coaching staff failed to make the appropriate adjustments for the showdown with the Patriots. While Ray and Miller are well-rounded players, too often were they each called to drop in coverage against a running back or slot receiver instead of rushing Brady.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brady was under pressure on just seven of his 34 pass attempts on the night. Needless to say, the five-time Super Bowl champion took advantage of the extra time to throw and easily found openings in the Broncos’ coverage.

Three players alone didn’t cause yet another blowout loss for the Broncos, as the entire team was once again out-played and out-coached. At 3-6, the Broncos would hypothetically need to finish the season 6-2 to have even a shot at a playoff berth. If the team continues to play like it has for the past month, 6-2 seems like a long-shot in what has been an increasingly nightmarish season for Broncos fans.

At least they will always have the memories of 2015.