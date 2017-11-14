Broncos release linebacker Kasim Edebali

The Denver Broncos have released Kasim Edebali, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

Broncos have released OLB Kasim Edebali, per source. (1st by @MikeKlis) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2017

Edebali has yet to register a tackle on the year, with a single assist in Week Two against Dallas. The Broncos now have an opening on the 10-man practice squad, as well as the 53-man roster.

Edebali was heavily plugged as a great ‘locker room’ guy, as told to Mile High Sports by his former coach, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.