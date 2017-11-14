Broncos release linebacker Kasim Edebali

By MHS Staff -
4
Oct 30, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) gets ready to block Denver Broncos linebacker Kasim Edebali (91) in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have released Kasim Edebali, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

Edebali has yet to register a tackle on the year, with a single assist in Week Two against Dallas. The Broncos now have an opening on the 10-man practice squad, as well as the 53-man roster.

Edebali was heavily plugged as a great ‘locker room’ guy, as told to Mile High Sports by his former coach, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

