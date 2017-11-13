Broncos season plummets off cliff after blowout loss to Patriots

When it comes to the NFL playoffs, what already felt like a season on the brink at 3-5 has officially fallen off the playoff cliff after the Broncos’ 41-16 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday.

As the baton passes from potential playoff spot to potential high-pick in the NFL draft, ‘Broncos Blitz’ host Ronnie K and special guest John Mendoza of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 discuss the Broncos-Patriots debacle, what they saw, and what should happen moving forward with the special teams coaching and — potentially — the head coach.

