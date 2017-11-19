Broncos’ skid continues with Bradley Roby’s tough day

Bradley Roby has had better days than Sunday.

The Denver Broncos had the perfect opportunity to finally put an end to their five-game losing streak on Sunday when a struggling Cincinnati Bengals team rolled into town.

The Broncos have had the Bengals’ number, winning the last 10 meetings between the two teams in Denver, but Andy Dalton had Roby’s number on Sunday and the Bengals picked up a 20-17 win as a result.

It began when Alex Erickson beat Roby for a 29-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to give the Bengals a 13-7 lead, and it didn’t get much better for him from there.

With the Bengals leading 13-10 with a little over 9:00 to play in the fourth quarter, A.J. Green beat Roby down the sideline on third down for an 18-yard touchdown that pushed the Bengals’ lead to 10.

The Broncos answered with a touchdown of their own, and the Denver defense put themselves in position for a stop on the ensuing drive. With 3:15 remaining in the game, the Bengals faced third-and-six from their own 47.

Dalton targeted Green up the sideline once again, and Roby was hit with a pass interference call that extended the drive and let some precious time tick away.

The loss is Denver’s sixth in a row and seventh in eight games.

Roby is a major piece of the once-dominant Denver defense and has made his fair share of big plays since the Broncos drafted him with the 29th pick in 2014, but Sunday just wasn’t his day.