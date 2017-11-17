Broncos will have two QBs active Sunday; Lynch may back up Osweiler

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph addressed the media on Friday morning to discuss his team’s final injury report and how many quarterbacks will be active going into the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We won’t keep three,” Joseph said. “It’s two quarterbacks. That’s going to be it.”

Joseph wouldn’t announce directly which two quarterbacks will be active on Sunday, but described the determining factors for the decision. Brock Osweiler was announced as the starter, meaning the second active spot will go to either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch.

“Determining factors would be how well we thought Paxton [Lynch] practiced this week.” Joseph said. “That’s pretty much it. Absolutely, absolutely, he could be up.”

Siemian started the first seven games of the season before being benched in favor of Osweiler. Lynch has been inactive in every game so far this season as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason.

