Bud Black named one of three finalists for 2017 NL Manager of the Year

Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America on Monday announced that Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black is one of three finalists for the 2017 National League Manager of the Year.

Black led Colorado to an 87-75 record in his first year managing Colorado. The record was a 12-win improvement on the 2016 season. The 2017 Rockies earned the fourth postseason berth in club history, qualifying as the second Wild Card team in the National League behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado’s .537 winning percentage under Black represents the third-best record in the organization’s 25-year history.

Also nominated as finalists are Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks, and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers – the two teams to finish above Colorado in the NL West this season. Arizona defeated Colorado in the NL Wild Card game, and the Dodgers defeated Arizona in the NL Division Series en route to a World Series berth.

Terry Francona (Cleveland), A.J. Hinch (Houston) and Paul Molitor (Minnesota) were named finalists in the American League.

The BBWAA Manager of the Year Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. MT on MLB Network.