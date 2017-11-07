COURTSIDE: Jokic pours in career-high 41; Nuggets handle Nets, 112-104

The Denver Nuggets got back on track Tuesday night as they downed the Brooklyn Nets, 112-104. It was a great all-around performance for the Nuggets, highlighted by the play of front man Nikola Jokic.

The young star poured in a career-high 41 points, adding 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. It was by far the best game of the season for Jokic and as a result, the Nuggets managed to overwhelm the Nets. Denver’s overall record advances to 6-5 this season and 3-1 on their season-long six-game home stand.

After the game, Head Coach Michael Malone had high praise for his 22-year-old center. “He is a hell of a player,” Malone said. “I am going to stop saying he is a hell of a young player because I don’t care how old he is; he is one of the best players in the NBA.”

Jokic’s 41 points managed to outscore all of the Nets starters combined. “I felt it tonight,” Jokic said of his shot. “I kind of felt good tonight and I just wanted to try my luck.”

Fellow big man Paul Millsap also had an impressive game, recording 17 points while hitting 7 of 11 shots from the field.

Denver kept the pressure on the Nets all night, logging 19 fast break points while forcing 25 turnovers. Brooklyn shot 43% from the field while hitting 11/35 shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night on TNT. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 pm MST.