CU’s Roberson more than just OK in star-studded OKC

Former Colorado Buffaloes guard Andre Roberson, drafted with the 26th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, has carved out a role with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and is enjoying his time in OKC.

“I’m definitely enjoying it,” Roberson told Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 live at Blake Street Tavern on Wednesday. “Great fan base, great community. It’s growing… I enjoy playing there every night.”

The former PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year averaged career-best numbers last year in points, blocks, steals, assists and rebounds in 79 games for the Thunder. “I’m just going out there and doing what I can for my team,” said Roberson. “I’m enjoying it a lot. Learning things every game, every year, just going with the flow. Trying to better myself everyday and trying to win as many games as possible.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Andre Roberson, including what he had to say about the Thunder’s chances in the Western Conference this year and coming back to Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download all-new the Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.