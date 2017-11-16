DC Joe Woods installs ‘extra checks’ to stop opposing tight ends

Opposing tight ends have been running wild in the Broncos’ defensive secondary. In his press conference Thursday, defensive coordinator Joe Woods discussed how he doesn’t expect that to happen this week.

“In our base defense, we have coverages that can take care of tight ends; we haven’t executed it very well,” Woods said. “I put in some extra checks just to make sure we can take care of the tight end this week.”

Woods said that his players and the scheme aren’t the issue; it’s the execution.

“We’re capable, in terms of the players we have. We’re capable, in terms of the scheme we have. Right now, we’re just not executing very well.”

Click here to listen to the full press conference with Joe Woods, including what he had to say about red-zone defenses, rookie DeMarcus Walker, veteran Domata Peko and more, or listen to the podcast below.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook