Despite lengthy injury list, no Broncos have been ruled out vs. Patriots

Despite a lengthy injury report this week, no Broncos were officially ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

Head Coach Vance Joseph issued his final official practice participation report for the week, and although 15 players were on the report only three were listed even as “questionable” against New England.

“[T Donald] Stephenson is questionable. [ILB] Todd Davis is questionable. [WR] Emmanuel Sanders is questionable. Three guys. The rest are good,” Joseph said in his media briefing.

New England, on the other hand, has a much shorter overall injury list, but has already ruled out three players for Sunday. Chief among those names is No. 2 wide receiver Chris Hogan. Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon and starting defensive tackle Malcom Brown were also ruled out.

The Broncos and Patriots kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday from Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.