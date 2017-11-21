Domata Peko: being called ‘soft’ is just ‘constructive criticism’

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway generated shockwaves that reverberated through the Broncos’ locker room on Saturday night, calling the team ‘a bit soft’ — and more than a few players weighed in on it after their 20-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive lineman Domata Peko simply calls it ‘constructive criticism’.

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 inside the Broncos’ locker room, Peko talked about Elway’s comments, and how the team will attempt to bounce back against the Oakland Raiders next week.

“I agree, you know. Losing five in a row, that’s soft,” Peko stated.

“Giving the ball away… that’s soft. Dropping punt returns, that’s softness. Letting people run on us last week, the week before. I believe it… that’s just constructive criticism that as a man, you’ve got to take it.”

“You’ve just got to get better. You’ve just got to go back to work, keep grinding, that’s what football is about,” Peko described.

Peko continued, on how he will approach this week and how he will work to get his team over the hump.

“It’s about grinding, it’s about competition. That’s what I’m going to do; I’m just going to go to work, continue to come with energy, positivity. [We’re] trying to get over this hump; we have a divisional game next week against Oakland, and we need a bounce-back against [the Raiders].”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Domata Peko, including what he had to say about facing his former team, and how he will approach this week leading up to the Oakland game, or listen to the podcast below.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download the all-new free Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.