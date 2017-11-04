FACE to FACE: Buffaloes Tim Lynott Jr. joins Mat Smith

Among those that have stood out for the Colorado Buffaloes (5-4, 2-4) in 2017, is redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Tim Lynott Jr. In the first eight games of the season, he played in every offensive snap from scrimmage in seven of those contests (was only out for three of the 73 plays against Washington). He starts at right guard but has seen a fair amount of action at center as well. As the Buffs get set to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-4, 3-2) on Saturday, it is unclear whether Lynott will start at center in the place of injured redshirt-senior Jonathan Huckins or return to his normal position at right guard.

Lynott was one of the key pieces returning from 2016. A Colorado native, he was named a USA Today First-Team Freshman All-American, CU’s first since 2013. He was a part of an offensive line that MacIntyre called in fall camp, “the best since I’ve been at Colorado.”

Lynott became the 13th freshman to start a season opener on the offensive line (12 redshirt, one true – Clint Moore versus Wyoming in 1991), and the first to do so since 2009. He started all 13 games in addition to the Alamo Bowl at right guard and his 940 snaps played were the most of any player on the team.

Back and in much better shape, Lynott has had an up and down 2017 as he has dealt with playing the ‘swiss army knife’ role for Colorado.. Athlon Sports selected him as a preseason third-team All-Pac-12 performer entering the year.

Lynott has done a solid job of learning on the fly as the Buffs have needed him to step up in the absence of Huckins. Admittedly he knows he has a long ways to go, but all things considered, has been one of the more invaluable pieces the Buffaloes have on their team.