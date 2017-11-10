Former Bronco D.J. Williams: Stop the run and ‘you’ve got them’

Former Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams was an important part of the Denver defense from 2004 to 2012, and played multiple linebacker positions during his time with the team.

Williams is well-versed in what it takes to stop an offense, and he shared his insights with Gil Whiteley and Mark Jackson of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 regarding the fundamentals off a strong defense.

Step one? Stop the run on first down, says Williams.

“It all really starts with stopping the run on first down,” says Williams. “Because once you stop the run on first down, you kind of corn-hole the offense into certain situations.”

“You minimize their playbook on what they can — and what they will do — on second down,” said Williams. “If you can stop the run on first down, you limit the type of plays you will see on second down, and by doing that, you are able to anticipate what the offense can do and then you get them in third and long, once you got a team in third and long, you got them.”

Williams continued, saying once you get an offense into the situation you like as a defense, it’s time to bring the heat.

“Most teams heat you up, they come with a blitz,” spoke Williams. “Everybody knows it and there’s nothing that the offense can do about it because, they’ve got to get the ball out fast… It starts with the run on first down, coaches always say, you have to stop the run, to earn the rush the pass.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with DJ Williams, or listen to the podcast below, including what he had to say about the Broncos’ defense, no longer able to make the offense and more.

Catch Anything’s Possible with Gil Whiteley and Mark Jackson every weekday from 11a-1p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download the all-new free Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.