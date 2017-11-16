Frank Schwab identifies the root cause of the Broncos’ offensive woes

Playmakers on offense can be tough gems to keep, acquire or draft. For the Denver Broncos, Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports says, the biggest problem is the latter.

In an interview with Sean Walsh and TJ McBride of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, Schwab says it’s not all the quarterbacks’ fault the Broncos are struggling, and that it’s a collective problem plaguing Denver on offense.

“You look at [John] Elway’s drafts, the last time he really hit on a skill-position player, was Julius Thomas and that was 2011,” Schwab said. “You can go back through the Carlos Henderson’s, and the Cody Latimer’s, and the Ronnie Hillman’s, and even the Paxton Lynch’s to this point. There’s been no hits; there’s no talent on that offense.”

Since taking over personnel in 2011, Elway has drafted only two Pro Bowl players, linebacker Von Miller and the aforementioned Thomas. Both came out of that 2011 class, which former GM Brian Xanders helped select.

Of Denver’s two biggest weapons currently on offense, wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, the former was drafted by Xanders in 2010 and the latter signed as a free agent during the Peyton Manning era. Denver’s top running back, C.J. Anderson, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has shined at times, but his consistency has lacked. Tight end has yet to produce a significant offensive contributor during Elway’s tenure.

When it comes to Lynch, Schwab is clear what Denver must do in the immediate future.

“I do think Lynch, whenever he’s healthy, gets the rest of the season,” Schwab says. “They need to figure out what they have.”

