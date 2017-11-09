Funston’s Fantasy Football Rankings: 2017 Week 10

Fantasy football expert Brandon Funston provides his weekly insight and rankings of the best players to help you win big.
Quarterbacks
Detroit’s Matthew Stafford hosts a Cleveland defense this week that has allowed its opposing quarterback to notch at least two touchdowns (be it pass or run) in seven of its eight games, and no team has allowed more combined pass/rush touchdowns per game to the quarterback position than the Browns. Averaging more than 365 passing yards over his past three games, Stafford is the top-ranked signal caller for Week 10.
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Matthew Stafford
|DET
|vs CLE
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|@ ATL
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|@ ARI
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|vs MIA
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|vs DAL
|Tom Brady
|NE
|@ DEN
|Josh McCown
|NYJ
|@ TB
|Drew Brees
|NO
|@ BUF
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|@ IND
|Jared Goff
|LAR
|vs HOU
|Tyrod Taylor
|BUF
|vs NO
|Marcus Mariota
|TEN
|vs CIN
|Kirk Cousins
|WAS
|vs MIN
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|TB
|vs NYJ
|Andy Dalton
|CIN
|@ TEN
|Eli Manning
|NYG
|@ SF
|Jacoby Brissett
|IND
|vs PIT
|Blake Bortles
|JAC
|vs LAC
|Jay Cutler
|MIA
|@ CAR
|Philip Rivers
|LAC
|@ JAC
|Brett Hundley
|GB
|@ CHI
|Case Keenum
|MIN
|@ WAS
|C.J. Beathard
|SF
|vs NYG
|Mitch Trubisky
|CHI
|vs GB
|DeShone Kizer
|CLE
|@ DET
|Tom Savage
|HOU
|@ LAR
|Drew Stanton
|ARI
|vs SEA
|Brock Osweiler
|DEN
|vs NE
Running Backs
Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell is on a six-game roll that includes an average north of 140 total yards per game and a combined five touchdowns in his past six games.Facing an Indy defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the running back position, Bell rings in Week 10 as the top play at his position.
Wide Receivers
Like teammate Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown also has the pleasure of facing the generous Colts defense this week. The Colts have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to WRs, making Brown, the No. 2 overall fantasy wideout, the top WR play for Week 10.
Tight Ends
Denver’s pass defense carries the nickname of “The No Fly Zone,” but tight ends have had little issue with air travel against the Broncos this season, as Denver has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position. The matchup makes New England star Rob Gronkowski an even more obvious top tight end play this week than usual.
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rob Gronkowski
|NE
|@ DEN
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ SF
|Jimmy Graham
|SEA
|@ ARI
|Hunter Henry
|LAC
|@ JAC
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|vs NYJ
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|@ WAS
|Charles Clay
|BUF
|vs NO
|Delanie Walker
|TEN
|vs CIN
|Tyler Kroft
|CIN
|@ TEN
|Eric Ebron
|DET
|vs CLE
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs PIT
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|vs DAL
|Vernon Davis
|WAS
|vs MIN
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|vs MIN
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|NYJ
|@ TB
|Jason Witten
|DAL
|@ ATL
|Coby Fleener
|NO
|@ BUF
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|HOU
|@ LAR
|Ed Dickson
|CAR
|vs MIA
|Julius Thomas
|MIA
|@ CAR
|Jesse James
|PIT
|@ IND
|Jermaine Gresham
|ARI
|vs SEA
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|vs NYJ
|A.J. Derby
|DEN
|vs NE
|Antonio Gates
|LAC
|@ JAC
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ DET
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs HOU
Defense / Special Teams
The L.A. Rams will host a Houston team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses, and this offense is even more vulnerable now that Tom Savage has replaced the injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The Rams are the No. 4 overall fantasy defense, but they are the top play for Week 10 given the matchup.
|Name
|Opp
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs HOU
|Detroit Lions
|vs CLE
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs LAC
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ ARI
|Carolina Panthers
|vs MIA
|Chicago Bears
|vs GB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ IND
|New England Patriots
|@ DEN
|New Orleans Saints
|@ BUF
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs NYJ
|Buffalo Bills
|vs NO
|Tennessee Titans
|vs CIN
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ WAS
|Denver Broncos
|vs NE
|Washington Redskins
|vs MIN
|New York Jets
|@ TB
|Green Bay Packers
|@ CHI
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@ TEN
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs DAL
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ JAC
|New York Giants
|@ SF
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs SEA
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs NYG
|Dallas Cowboys
|@ ATL
|Miami Dolphins
|@ CAR
|Houston Texans
|@ LAR
|Cleveland Browns
|@ DET
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs PIT
Kickers
No kickers blurb… ever!
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Matt Bryant
|ATL
|vs DAL
|Matt Prater
|DET
|vs CLE
|Stephen Gostkowski
|NE
|@ DEN
|Ryan Succop
|TEN
|vs CIN
|Greg Zuerlein
|LAR
|vs HOU
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|@ IND
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|vs LAC
|Mike Nugent
|DAL
|@ ATL
|Graham Gano
|CAR
|vs MIA
|Adam Vinatieri
|IND
|vs PIT
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|@ BUF
|Connor Barth
|CHI
|vs GB
|Patrick Murray
|TB
|vs NYJ
|Blair Walsh
|SEA
|@ ARI
|Steven Hauschka
|BUF
|vs NO
|Kai Forbath
|MIN
|@ WAS
|Randy Bullock
|CIN
|@ TEN
|Chandler Catanzaro
|NYJ
|@ TB
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|vs NE
|Nick Novak
|LAC
|@ JAC
|Phil Dawson
|ARI
|vs SEA
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|@ CHI
|Cody Parkey
|MIA
|@ CAR
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|vs NYG
|Nick Rose
|WAS
|vs MIN
|Aldrick Rosas
|NYG
|@ SF
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|@ LAR
|Zane Gonzalez
|CLE
|@ DET