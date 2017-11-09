Funston’s Fantasy Football Rankings: 2017 Week 10

By Brandon Funston -
Fantasy football expert Brandon Funston provides his weekly insight and rankings of the best players to help you win big.

Quarterbacks

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford hosts a Cleveland defense this week that has allowed its opposing quarterback to notch at least two touchdowns (be it pass or run) in seven of its eight games, and no team has allowed more combined pass/rush touchdowns per game to the quarterback position than the Browns. Averaging more than 365 passing yards over his past three games, Stafford is the top-ranked signal caller for Week 10.

Name Team Opp
Matthew Stafford DET vs CLE
Dak Prescott DAL @ ATL
Russell Wilson SEA @ ARI
Cam Newton CAR vs MIA
Matt Ryan ATL vs DAL
Tom Brady NE @ DEN
Josh McCown NYJ @ TB
Drew Brees NO @ BUF
Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ IND
Jared Goff LAR vs HOU
Tyrod Taylor BUF vs NO
Marcus Mariota TEN vs CIN
Kirk Cousins WAS vs MIN
Ryan Fitzpatrick TB vs NYJ
Andy Dalton CIN @ TEN
Eli Manning NYG @ SF
Jacoby Brissett IND vs PIT
Blake Bortles JAC vs LAC
Jay Cutler MIA @ CAR
Philip Rivers LAC @ JAC
Brett Hundley GB @ CHI
Case Keenum MIN @ WAS
C.J. Beathard SF vs NYG
Mitch Trubisky CHI vs GB
DeShone Kizer CLE @ DET
Tom Savage HOU @ LAR
Drew Stanton ARI vs SEA
Brock Osweiler DEN vs NE

Running Backs

Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell is on a six-game roll that includes an average north of 140 total yards per game and a combined five touchdowns in his past six games.Facing an Indy defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the running back position, Bell rings in Week 10 as the top play at his position.

Name Team Opp
Le’Veon Bell PIT @ IND
Leonard Fournette JAC vs LAC
Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ ATL
Todd Gurley LAR vs HOU
Jordan Howard CHI vs GB
LeSean McCoy BUF vs NO
Melvin Gordon LAC @ JAC
Mark Ingram NO @ BUF
Carlos Hyde SF vs NYG
Christian McCaffrey CAR vs MIA
Alvin Kamara NO @ BUF
Lamar Miller HOU @ LAR
Doug Martin TB vs NYJ
DeMarco Murray TEN vs CIN
Devonta Freeman ATL vs DAL
Tevin Coleman ATL vs DAL
Orleans Darkwa NYG @ SF
Jerick McKinnon MIN @ WAS
Isaiah Crowell CLE @ DET
Joe Mixon CIN @ TEN
Adrian Peterson ARI vs SEA
Bilal Powell NYJ @ TB
Chris Thompson WAS vs MIN
Frank Gore IND vs PIT
C.J. Anderson DEN vs NE
Duke Johnson CLE @ DET
Ameer Abdullah DET vs CLE
Matt Forte NYJ @ TB
Derrick Henry TEN vs CIN
Ty Montgomery GB @ CHI
Aaron Jones GB @ CHI
Dion Lewis NE @ DEN
Robert Kelley WAS vs MIN
Jonathan Stewart CAR vs MIA
James White NE @ DEN
Kenyan Drake MIA @ CAR
Damien Williams MIA @ CAR
Mike Gillislee NE @ DEN
Theo Riddick DET vs CLE
Andre Ellington ARI vs SEA
C.J. Prosise SEA @ ARI
Devontae Booker DEN vs NE
Marlon Mack IND vs PIT
Thomas Rawls SEA @ ARI
Shane Vereen NYG @ SF
D’Onta Foreman HOU @ LAR
Giovani Bernard CIN @ TEN
Rex Burkhead NE @ DEN
Jamaal Charles DEN vs NE
Matt Breida SF vs NYG
Latavius Murray MIN @ WAS
Tarik Cohen CHI vs GB
T.J. Yeldon JAC vs LAC
James Conner PIT @ IND
Wayne Gallman NYG @ SF

Wide Receivers

Like teammate Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown also has the pleasure of facing the generous Colts defense this week. The Colts have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to WRs, making Brown, the No. 2 overall fantasy wideout, the top WR play for Week 10.

Name Team Opp
Antonio Brown PIT @ IND
Julio Jones ATL vs DAL
A.J. Green CIN @ TEN
Michael Thomas NO @ BUF
DeAndre Hopkins HOU @ LAR
Golden Tate DET vs CLE
Sterling Shepard NYG @ SF
DeSean Jackson TB vs NYJ
Stefon Diggs MIN @ WAS
Dez Bryant DAL @ ATL
Kelvin Benjamin BUF vs NO
Marvin Jones DET vs CLE
Brandin Cooks NE @ DEN
Demaryius Thomas DEN vs NE
DeVante Parker MIA @ CAR
Keenan Allen LAC @ JAC
Doug Baldwin SEA @ ARI
Adam Thielen MIN @ WAS
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ IND
Devin Funchess CAR vs MIA
Ted Ginn NO @ BUF
Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs SEA
Jarvis Landry MIA @ CAR
Davante Adams GB @ CHI
Marqise Lee JAC vs LAC
Paul Richardson SEA @ ARI
Mohamed Sanu ATL vs DAL
Emmanuel Sanders DEN vs NE
Robert Woods LAR vs HOU
Robby Anderson NYJ @ TB
Sammy Watkins LAR vs HOU
Chris Hogan NE @ DEN
T.Y. Hilton IND vs PIT
Jordy Nelson GB @ CHI
Terrance Williams DAL @ ATL
Will Fuller HOU @ LAR
Josh Doctson WAS vs MIN
Rishard Matthews TEN vs CIN
Marquise Goodwin SF vs NYG
Jamison Crowder WAS vs MIN
Cooper Kupp LAR vs HOU
Tyler Lockett SEA @ ARI
Jermaine Kearse NYJ @ TB
Adam Humphries TB vs NYJ
Danny Amendola NE @ DEN
Randall Cobb GB @ CHI
Willie Snead NO @ BUF
John Brown ARI vs SEA
Eric Decker TEN vs CIN
Martavis Bryant PIT @ IND
Roger Lewis NYG @ SF
Cole Beasley DAL @ ATL
Corey Davis TEN vs CIN
Zay Jones BUF vs NO
Tyrell Williams LAC @ JAC
Donte Moncrief IND vs PIT
Dede Westbrook JAC vs LAC
Brice Butler DAL @ ATL
Kenny Stills MIA @ CAR
Curtis Samuel CAR vs MIA
Tavon Austin LAR vs HOU
Terrelle Pryor WAS vs MIN
Allen Hurns JAC vs LAC
Jordan Matthews BUF vs NO
Taylor Gabriel ATL vs DAL
Dontrelle Inman CHI vs GB
Brandon LaFell CIN @ TEN
Kenny Golladay DET vs CLE
Brandon Coleman NO @ BUF
Travis Benjamin LAC @ JAC
John Ross CIN @ TEN
Aldrick Robinson SF vs NYG
JJ Nelson ARI vs SEA
Mike Williams LAC @ JAC

Tight Ends

Denver’s pass defense carries the nickname of “The No Fly Zone,” but tight ends have had little issue with air travel against the Broncos this season, as Denver has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position. The matchup makes New England star Rob Gronkowski an even more obvious top tight end play this week than usual.

Name Team Opp
Rob Gronkowski NE @ DEN
Evan Engram NYG @ SF
Jimmy Graham SEA @ ARI
Hunter Henry LAC @ JAC
Cameron Brate TB vs NYJ
Kyle Rudolph MIN @ WAS
Charles Clay BUF vs NO
Delanie Walker TEN vs CIN
Tyler Kroft CIN @ TEN
Eric Ebron DET vs CLE
Jack Doyle IND vs PIT
Austin Hooper ATL vs DAL
Vernon Davis WAS vs MIN
Jordan Reed WAS vs MIN
Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ @ TB
Jason Witten DAL @ ATL
Coby Fleener NO @ BUF
C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU @ LAR
Ed Dickson CAR vs MIA
Julius Thomas MIA @ CAR
Jesse James PIT @ IND
Jermaine Gresham ARI vs SEA
O.J. Howard TB vs NYJ
A.J. Derby DEN vs NE
Antonio Gates LAC @ JAC
David Njoku CLE @ DET
Tyler Higbee LAR vs HOU

Defense / Special Teams

The L.A. Rams will host a Houston team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses, and this offense is even more vulnerable now that Tom Savage has replaced the injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The Rams are the No. 4 overall fantasy defense, but they are the top play for Week 10 given the matchup.

Name Opp
Los Angeles Rams vs HOU
Detroit Lions vs CLE
Jacksonville Jaguars vs LAC
Seattle Seahawks @ ARI
Carolina Panthers vs MIA
Chicago Bears vs GB
Pittsburgh Steelers @ IND
New England Patriots @ DEN
New Orleans Saints @ BUF
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs NYJ
Buffalo Bills vs NO
Tennessee Titans vs CIN
Minnesota Vikings @ WAS
Denver Broncos vs NE
Washington Redskins vs MIN
New York Jets @ TB
Green Bay Packers @ CHI
Cincinnati Bengals @ TEN
Atlanta Falcons vs DAL
Los Angeles Chargers @ JAC
New York Giants @ SF
Arizona Cardinals vs SEA
San Francisco 49ers vs NYG
Dallas Cowboys @ ATL
Miami Dolphins @ CAR
Houston Texans @ LAR
Cleveland Browns @ DET
Indianapolis Colts vs PIT

Kickers

No kickers blurb… ever!

Name Team Opp
Matt Bryant ATL vs DAL
Matt Prater DET vs CLE
Stephen Gostkowski NE @ DEN
Ryan Succop TEN vs CIN
Greg Zuerlein LAR vs HOU
Chris Boswell PIT @ IND
Josh Lambo JAC vs LAC
Mike Nugent DAL @ ATL
Graham Gano CAR vs MIA
Adam Vinatieri IND vs PIT
Wil Lutz NO @ BUF
Connor Barth CHI vs GB
Patrick Murray TB vs NYJ
Blair Walsh SEA @ ARI
Steven Hauschka BUF vs NO
Kai Forbath MIN @ WAS
Randy Bullock CIN @ TEN
Chandler Catanzaro NYJ @ TB
Brandon McManus DEN vs NE
Nick Novak LAC @ JAC
Phil Dawson ARI vs SEA
Mason Crosby GB @ CHI
Cody Parkey MIA @ CAR
Robbie Gould SF vs NYG
Nick Rose WAS vs MIN
Aldrick Rosas NYG @ SF
Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ LAR
Zane Gonzalez CLE @ DET

