Funston's Fantasy Football Rankings: 2017 Week 11

By Brandon Funston
1

Fantasy football expert Brandon Funston provides his weekly insight and rankings of the best players to help you win big.

Quarterbacks

True to what has been the norm for his career, Seattle’s Russell Wilson momentum has jumped into high gear as the season’s stretch run has come into view. Wilson, by a comfortable margin, is the top fantasy quarterback over the past month. Against Atlanta under the prime time Monday night lights, where he is 6-0 with a 125.9 quarterback Rating, Wilson is positioned as the top quarterback play for Week 11.

Name Team Opp
Russell Wilson SEA vs ATL
Drew Brees NO vs WAS
Tom Brady NE @ OAK
Carson Wentz PHI @ DAL
Alex Smith KC @ NYG
Dak Prescott DAL vs PHI
Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs TEN
Derek Carr OAK vs NE
Kirk Cousins WAS @ NO
Matthew Stafford DET @ CHI
Philip Rivers LAC vs BUF
Matt Ryan ATL @ SEA
Jared Goff LAR @ MIN
Marcus Mariota TEN @ PIT
Eli Manning NYG vs KC
Blake Bortles JAC @ CLE
Jay Cutler MIA vs TB
Case Keenum MIN vs LAR
Joe Flacco BAL @ GB
Ryan Fitzpatrick TB @ MIA
Andy Dalton CIN @ DEN
Blaine Gabbert ARI @ HOU
Nathan Peterman BUF @ LAC
Brett Hundley GB vs BAL
Mitch Trubisky CHI vs DET
DeShone Kizer CLE vs JAC
Tom Savage HOU vs ARI
Brock Osweiler DEN vs CIN

Running Backs

Kansas City rookie Kareem Hunt was the toast of the fantasy world in his first two months in the NFL, but he’s hit hard times of late, failing to reach double-digit fantasy points for the first time in Week 8, then repeat that sub-10-point effort in Week 9 before hitting the bye last week. He comes out of his break looking to rebound against a Giants defense that allows the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the running back position. A rested Hunt is a top-two fantasy play at running back this week.

Name Team Opp
Le’Veon Bell PIT vs TEN
Kareem Hunt KC @ NYG
LeSean McCoy BUF @ LAC
Jordan Howard CHI vs DET
Melvin Gordon LAC vs BUF
Todd Gurley LAR @ MIN
Mark Ingram NO vs WAS
Jay Ajayi PHI @ DAL
Alvin Kamara NO vs WAS
Leonard Fournette JAC @ CLE
Tevin Coleman ATL @ SEA
Orleans Darkwa NYG vs KC
DeMarco Murray TEN @ PIT
Lamar Miller HOU vs ARI
Jerick McKinnon MIN vs LAR
Kenyan Drake MIA vs TB
Chris Thompson WAS @ NO
Marshawn Lynch OAK vs NE
Adrian Peterson ARI @ HOU
Isaiah Crowell CLE vs JAC
Doug Martin TB @ MIA
Dion Lewis NE @ OAK
Joe Mixon CIN @ DEN
Ameer Abdullah DET @ CHI
Latavius Murray MIN vs LAR
Alfred Morris DAL vs PHI
Jamaal Williams GB vs BAL
Alex Collins BAL @ GB
C.J. Anderson DEN vs CIN
James White NE @ OAK
Duke Johnson CLE vs JAC
Samaje Perine WAS @ NO
Rex Burkhead NE @ OAK
Derrick Henry TEN @ PIT
Austin Ekeler LAC vs BUF
Javorius Allen BAL @ GB
LeGarrette Blount PHI @ DAL
D’Onta Foreman HOU vs ARI
Damien Williams MIA vs TB
Theo Riddick DET @ CHI
J.D. McKissic SEA vs ATL
Rod Smith DAL vs PHI
Devontae Booker DEN vs CIN
Corey Clement PHI @ DAL
Giovani Bernard CIN @ DEN
Jamaal Charles DEN vs CIN
Tarik Cohen CHI vs DET
Andre Ellington ARI @ HOU
Ty Montgomery GB vs BAL
Danny Woodhead BAL @ GB
T.J. Yeldon JAC @ CLE
Jalen Richard OAK vs NE
DeAndre Washington OAK vs NE
Thomas Rawls SEA vs ATL
Wayne Gallman NYG vs KC
Shane Vereen NYG vs KC
Charles Sims TB @ MIA
Darren McFadden DAL vs PHI
Benny Cunningham CHI vs DET
James Conner PIT vs TEN

Wide Receivers

Atlanta’s Julio Jones, who faces Seattle on Monday night, has tallied at least a dozen fantasy points in three of his past four meetings with the Seahawks. And with Seattle missing shutdown corner Richard Sherman (Achilles), and S Kam Chancellor at less than 100 percent (ankle), the Legion of Boom is extremely vulnerable to Jones’ elite talents this week. The Falcons’ go-to wideout is the No. 2 fantasy play at wide receiver this week.

Name Team Opp
Antonio Brown PIT vs TEN
Julio Jones ATL @ SEA
Mike Evans TB @ MIA
Dez Bryant DAL vs PHI
Tyreek Hill KC @ NYG
Sterling Shepard NYG vs KC
Michael Crabtree OAK vs NE
Brandin Cooks NE @ OAK
Stefon Diggs MIN vs LAR
Michael Thomas NO vs WAS
Doug Baldwin SEA vs ATL
Adam Thielen MIN vs LAR
DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs ARI
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs TEN
Marqise Lee JAC @ CLE
Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ HOU
Alshon Jeffery PHI @ DAL
A.J. Green CIN @ DEN
Golden Tate DET @ CHI
DeVante Parker MIA vs TB
Jarvis Landry MIA vs TB
Jeremy Maclin BAL @ GB
Amari Cooper OAK vs NE
Keenan Allen LAC vs BUF
Kelvin Benjamin BUF @ LAC
Demaryius Thomas DEN vs CIN
Marvin Jones DET @ CHI
Emmanuel Sanders DEN vs CIN
DeSean Jackson TB @ MIA
Robert Woods LAR @ MIN
Davante Adams GB vs BAL
Rishard Matthews TEN @ PIT
Paul Richardson SEA vs ATL
Danny Amendola NE @ OAK
Mohamed Sanu ATL @ SEA
Jamison Crowder WAS @ NO
Ted Ginn NO vs WAS
Cooper Kupp LAR @ MIN
Josh Doctson WAS @ NO
Sammy Watkins LAR @ MIN
Nelson Agholor PHI @ DAL
Corey Davis TEN @ PIT
Mike Wallace BAL @ GB
Keelan Cole JAC @ CLE
Randall Cobb GB vs BAL
Jordy Nelson GB vs BAL
Bruce Ellington HOU vs ARI
Dontrelle Inman CHI vs DET
Terrance Williams DAL vs PHI
Kenny Stills MIA vs TB
Tyler Lockett SEA vs ATL
Tyrell Williams LAC vs BUF
John Brown ARI @ HOU
Deonte Thompson BUF @ LAC
Eric Decker TEN @ PIT
Dede Westbrook JAC @ CLE
Corey Coleman CLE vs JAC
Adam Humphries TB @ MIA
Jordan Matthews BUF @ LAC
Martavis Bryant PIT vs TEN
Cole Beasley DAL vs PHI
Taylor Gabriel ATL @ SEA
Brandon LaFell CIN @ DEN
Kenny Golladay DET @ CHI
Kendall Wright CHI vs DET

Tight Ends

What do you get when you pit the top tight end in fantasy (KC’s Travis Kelce) against the most generous defense in fantasy to opposing tight ends (NY Giants)? You get the undisputed top tight end play in fantasy for Week 1.

Name Team Opp
Travis Kelce KC @ NYG
Rob Gronkowski NE @ OAK
Zach Ertz PHI @ DAL
Evan Engram NYG vs KC
Jimmy Graham SEA vs ATL
Jared Cook OAK vs NE
Cameron Brate TB @ MIA
Jason Witten DAL vs PHI
Vernon Davis WAS @ NO
Tyler Kroft CIN @ DEN
Delanie Walker TEN @ PIT
Kyle Rudolph MIN vs LAR
Hunter Henry LAC vs BUF
Austin Hooper ATL @ SEA
Charles Clay BUF @ LAC
Eric Ebron DET @ CHI
Ben Watson BAL @ GB
C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU vs ARI
Jermaine Gresham ARI @ HOU
Marcedes Lewis JAC @ CLE
Jordan Reed WAS @ NO
Lance Kendricks GB vs BAL
Julius Thomas MIA vs TB
Coby Fleener NO vs WAS
David Njoku CLE vs JAC
Seth Devalve CLE vs JAC
Martellus Bennett NE @ OAK
A.J. Derby DEN vs CIN
Vance McDonald PIT vs TEN
Adam Shaheen CHI vs DET

Defense / Special Teams

The Jacksonville Jaguars have produced the top fantasy defense through the first 10 weeks of the season and, facing turnover-prone Browns rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer, the expectations should be that the Jags’ will be the top fantasy defense play for Week 11.

Name Opp
Jacksonville Jaguars @ CLE
Baltimore Ravens @ GB
Arizona Cardinals @ HOU
Los Angeles Chargers vs BUF
Kansas City Chiefs @ NYG
Denver Broncos vs CIN
Detroit Lions @ CHI
Cincinnati Bengals @ DEN
Houston Texans vs ARI
Seattle Seahawks vs ATL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs TEN
New Orleans Saints vs WAS
Minnesota Vikings vs LAR
Miami Dolphins vs TB
Los Angeles Rams @ MIN
Philadelphia Eagles @ DAL
Chicago Bears vs DET
Green Bay Packers vs BAL
Buffalo Bills @ LAC
New England Patriots @ OAK
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ MIA
Atlanta Falcons @ SEA
Tennessee Titans @ PIT
Cleveland Browns vs JAC
Dallas Cowboys vs PHI
Washington Redskins @ NO
New York Giants vs KC
Oakland Raiders vs NE

Kickers

No kickers blurb… ever!

Name Team Opp
Harrison Butker KC @ NYG
Stephen Gostkowski NE @ OAK
Jake Elliott PHI @ DAL
Wil Lutz NO vs WAS
Justin Tucker BAL @ GB
Kai Forbath MIN vs LAR
Mike Nugent DAL vs PHI
Matt Prater DET @ CHI
Chris Boswell PIT vs TEN
Greg Zuerlein LAR @ MIN
Josh Lambo JAC @ CLE
Blair Walsh SEA vs ATL
Matt Bryant ATL @ SEA
Ryan Succop TEN @ PIT
Giorgio Tavecchio OAK vs NE
Nick Novak LAC vs BUF
Steven Hauschka BUF @ LAC
Cody Parkey MIA vs TB
Brandon McManus DEN vs CIN
Phil Dawson ARI @ HOU
Mason Crosby GB vs BAL
Nick Rose WAS @ NO
Patrick Murray TB @ MIA
Aldrick Rosas NYG vs KC
Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs ARI
Randy Bullock CIN @ DEN
Connor Barth CHI vs DET
Zane Gonzalez CLE vs JAC

