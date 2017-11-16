Funston’s Fantasy Football Rankings: 2017 Week 11

Fantasy football expert Brandon Funston provides his weekly insight and rankings of the best players to help you win big.
Quarterbacks
True to what has been the norm for his career, Seattle’s Russell Wilson momentum has jumped into high gear as the season’s stretch run has come into view. Wilson, by a comfortable margin, is the top fantasy quarterback over the past month. Against Atlanta under the prime time Monday night lights, where he is 6-0 with a 125.9 quarterback Rating, Wilson is positioned as the top quarterback play for Week 11.
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|vs ATL
|Drew Brees
|NO
|vs WAS
|Tom Brady
|NE
|@ OAK
|Carson Wentz
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Alex Smith
|KC
|@ NYG
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|vs TEN
|Derek Carr
|OAK
|vs NE
|Kirk Cousins
|WAS
|@ NO
|Matthew Stafford
|DET
|@ CHI
|Philip Rivers
|LAC
|vs BUF
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@ SEA
|Jared Goff
|LAR
|@ MIN
|Marcus Mariota
|TEN
|@ PIT
|Eli Manning
|NYG
|vs KC
|Blake Bortles
|JAC
|@ CLE
|Jay Cutler
|MIA
|vs TB
|Case Keenum
|MIN
|vs LAR
|Joe Flacco
|BAL
|@ GB
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|TB
|@ MIA
|Andy Dalton
|CIN
|@ DEN
|Blaine Gabbert
|ARI
|@ HOU
|Nathan Peterman
|BUF
|@ LAC
|Brett Hundley
|GB
|vs BAL
|Mitch Trubisky
|CHI
|vs DET
|DeShone Kizer
|CLE
|vs JAC
|Tom Savage
|HOU
|vs ARI
|Brock Osweiler
|DEN
|vs CIN
Running Backs
Kansas City rookie Kareem Hunt was the toast of the fantasy world in his first two months in the NFL, but he’s hit hard times of late, failing to reach double-digit fantasy points for the first time in Week 8, then repeat that sub-10-point effort in Week 9 before hitting the bye last week. He comes out of his break looking to rebound against a Giants defense that allows the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the running back position. A rested Hunt is a top-two fantasy play at running back this week.
Wide Receivers
Atlanta’s Julio Jones, who faces Seattle on Monday night, has tallied at least a dozen fantasy points in three of his past four meetings with the Seahawks. And with Seattle missing shutdown corner Richard Sherman (Achilles), and S Kam Chancellor at less than 100 percent (ankle), the Legion of Boom is extremely vulnerable to Jones’ elite talents this week. The Falcons’ go-to wideout is the No. 2 fantasy play at wide receiver this week.
Tight Ends
What do you get when you pit the top tight end in fantasy (KC’s Travis Kelce) against the most generous defense in fantasy to opposing tight ends (NY Giants)? You get the undisputed top tight end play in fantasy for Week 1.
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|@ NYG
|Rob Gronkowski
|NE
|@ OAK
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs KC
|Jimmy Graham
|SEA
|vs ATL
|Jared Cook
|OAK
|vs NE
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ MIA
|Jason Witten
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Vernon Davis
|WAS
|@ NO
|Tyler Kroft
|CIN
|@ DEN
|Delanie Walker
|TEN
|@ PIT
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|vs LAR
|Hunter Henry
|LAC
|vs BUF
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|@ SEA
|Charles Clay
|BUF
|@ LAC
|Eric Ebron
|DET
|@ CHI
|Ben Watson
|BAL
|@ GB
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|HOU
|vs ARI
|Jermaine Gresham
|ARI
|@ HOU
|Marcedes Lewis
|JAC
|@ CLE
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|@ NO
|Lance Kendricks
|GB
|vs BAL
|Julius Thomas
|MIA
|vs TB
|Coby Fleener
|NO
|vs WAS
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs JAC
|Seth Devalve
|CLE
|vs JAC
|Martellus Bennett
|NE
|@ OAK
|A.J. Derby
|DEN
|vs CIN
|Vance McDonald
|PIT
|vs TEN
|Adam Shaheen
|CHI
|vs DET
Defense / Special Teams
The Jacksonville Jaguars have produced the top fantasy defense through the first 10 weeks of the season and, facing turnover-prone Browns rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer, the expectations should be that the Jags’ will be the top fantasy defense play for Week 11.
|Name
|Opp
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ CLE
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ GB
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ HOU
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs BUF
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@ NYG
|Denver Broncos
|vs CIN
|Detroit Lions
|@ CHI
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@ DEN
|Houston Texans
|vs ARI
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs ATL
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs TEN
|New Orleans Saints
|vs WAS
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs LAR
|Miami Dolphins
|vs TB
|Los Angeles Rams
|@ MIN
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@ DAL
|Chicago Bears
|vs DET
|Green Bay Packers
|vs BAL
|Buffalo Bills
|@ LAC
|New England Patriots
|@ OAK
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ MIA
|Atlanta Falcons
|@ SEA
|Tennessee Titans
|@ PIT
|Cleveland Browns
|vs JAC
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs PHI
|Washington Redskins
|@ NO
|New York Giants
|vs KC
|Oakland Raiders
|vs NE
Kickers
No kickers blurb… ever!
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|@ NYG
|Stephen Gostkowski
|NE
|@ OAK
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|vs WAS
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|@ GB
|Kai Forbath
|MIN
|vs LAR
|Mike Nugent
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Matt Prater
|DET
|@ CHI
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs TEN
|Greg Zuerlein
|LAR
|@ MIN
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|@ CLE
|Blair Walsh
|SEA
|vs ATL
|Matt Bryant
|ATL
|@ SEA
|Ryan Succop
|TEN
|@ PIT
|Giorgio Tavecchio
|OAK
|vs NE
|Nick Novak
|LAC
|vs BUF
|Steven Hauschka
|BUF
|@ LAC
|Cody Parkey
|MIA
|vs TB
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|vs CIN
|Phil Dawson
|ARI
|@ HOU
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|vs BAL
|Nick Rose
|WAS
|@ NO
|Patrick Murray
|TB
|@ MIA
|Aldrick Rosas
|NYG
|vs KC
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs ARI
|Randy Bullock
|CIN
|@ DEN
|Connor Barth
|CHI
|vs DET
|Zane Gonzalez
|CLE
|vs JAC