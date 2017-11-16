Funston’s Fantasy Football Rankings: 2017 Week 11

Fantasy football expert Brandon Funston provides his weekly insight and rankings of the best players to help you win big.

Quarterbacks

True to what has been the norm for his career, Seattle’s Russell Wilson momentum has jumped into high gear as the season’s stretch run has come into view. Wilson, by a comfortable margin, is the top fantasy quarterback over the past month. Against Atlanta under the prime time Monday night lights, where he is 6-0 with a 125.9 quarterback Rating, Wilson is positioned as the top quarterback play for Week 11.

Running Backs

Kansas City rookie Kareem Hunt was the toast of the fantasy world in his first two months in the NFL, but he’s hit hard times of late, failing to reach double-digit fantasy points for the first time in Week 8, then repeat that sub-10-point effort in Week 9 before hitting the bye last week. He comes out of his break looking to rebound against a Giants defense that allows the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the running back position. A rested Hunt is a top-two fantasy play at running back this week.

Wide Receivers

Atlanta’s Julio Jones, who faces Seattle on Monday night, has tallied at least a dozen fantasy points in three of his past four meetings with the Seahawks. And with Seattle missing shutdown corner Richard Sherman (Achilles), and S Kam Chancellor at less than 100 percent (ankle), the Legion of Boom is extremely vulnerable to Jones’ elite talents this week. The Falcons’ go-to wideout is the No. 2 fantasy play at wide receiver this week.

Tight Ends

What do you get when you pit the top tight end in fantasy (KC’s Travis Kelce) against the most generous defense in fantasy to opposing tight ends (NY Giants)? You get the undisputed top tight end play in fantasy for Week 1.

Defense / Special Teams

The Jacksonville Jaguars have produced the top fantasy defense through the first 10 weeks of the season and, facing turnover-prone Browns rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer, the expectations should be that the Jags’ will be the top fantasy defense play for Week 11.

Kickers

