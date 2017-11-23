Funston’s Fantasy Football Rankings: 2017 Week 12

Fantasy football expert Brandon Funston provides his weekly insight and rankings of the best players to help you win big.
Quarterbacks
Seattle’s Russell Wilson is on a career-best fantasy pace, thanks to six top-five fantasy quarterback finishes in his past eight games. Facing a San Francisco defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the quarterback position, Wilson is positioned for another top-shelf effort – he’s the top fantasy quarterback play for Week 12.
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|@ SF
|Tom Brady
|NE
|vs MIA
|Carson Wentz
|PHI
|vs CHI
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|vs TB
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|vs GB
|Kirk Cousins
|WAS
|vs NYG
|Marcus Mariota
|TEN
|@ IND
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|@ NYJ
|Philip Rivers
|LAC
|@ DAL
|Alex Smith
|KC
|vs BUF
|Tyrod Taylor
|BUF
|@ KC
|Drew Brees
|NO
|@ LAR
|Jared Goff
|LAR
|vs NO
|Matthew Stafford
|DET
|vs MIN
|Andy Dalton
|CIN
|vs CLE
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|vs LAC
|Jacoby Brissett
|IND
|vs TEN
|Case Keenum
|MIN
|@ DET
|Derek Carr
|OAK
|vs DEN
|Joe Flacco
|BAL
|vs HOU
|Josh McCown
|NYJ
|vs CAR
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|TB
|@ ATL
|Eli Manning
|NYG
|@ WAS
|Blake Bortles
|JAC
|@ ARI
|Matt Moore
|MIA
|@ NE
|Jay Cutler
|MIA
|@ NE
|C.J. Beathard
|SF
|vs SEA
|Blaine Gabbert
|ARI
|vs JAC
|Mitch Trubisky
|CHI
|@ PHI
|Paxton Lynch
|DEN
|@ OAK
|DeShone Kizer
|CLE
|@ CIN
|Tom Savage
|HOU
|@ BAL
|Brett Hundley
|GB
|@ PIT
Running Backs
After a historic seven-game (100-plus yards in each game) run to open his NFL career, KC rookie Kareem Hunt has faltered in his past three games (68.7 yards per game, 0 TDs). But Hunt has the ideal rebound matchup this week against a Buffalo defense that has allowed 77 percent more fantasy points per game to the running back position than the league average over the past 5 weeks. Hunt sits atop the Week 12 running back rankings.
Wide Receivers
Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown exploded for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Week 11, the 18th time since 2013 that Brown has eclipsed 20 fantasy points, most by a non-quarterback in that span. Facing a Green Bay defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position, Brown is once again the top fantasy wide receiver play.
Tight Ends
New England’s Rob Gronkowski faces a Miami defense that he’s scored a touchdown against in three of his past four meetings. The Dolphins have allowed four tight end touchdowns in the past five weeks, tied for the most in the NFL in that span. Gronk is a good bet to score yet again against his division rival, and he’s the top-ranked tight end play for Week 12.
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rob Gronkowski
|NE
|vs MIA
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs BUF
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|vs CHI
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ WAS
|Vernon Davis
|WAS
|vs NYG
|Jared Cook
|OAK
|vs DEN
|Delanie Walker
|TEN
|@ IND
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs TEN
|Jimmy Graham
|SEA
|@ SF
|Greg Olsen
|CAR
|@ NYJ
|Tyler Kroft
|CIN
|vs CLE
|Charles Clay
|BUF
|@ KC
|Ben Watson
|BAL
|vs HOU
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|@ DET
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|NYJ
|vs CAR
|Jason Witten
|DAL
|vs LAC
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|vs TB
|Hunter Henry
|LAC
|@ DAL
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ ATL
|Eric Ebron
|DET
|vs MIN
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|vs NYG
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|HOU
|@ BAL
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ ATL
|Adam Shaheen
|CHI
|@ PHI
|Marcedes Lewis
|JAC
|@ ARI
|Julius Thomas
|MIA
|@ NE
|Coby Fleener
|NO
|@ LAR
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ CIN
|Jesse James
|PIT
|vs GB
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs NO
Defense / Special Teams
The Baltimore Ravens defense is starting to get its groove on, having shutout two of its past three opponents. This week, the Ravens will host Houston, and Texans quarterback Tom Savage, who has turned the pigskin over seven times in his past three starts. The emerging Ravens are the top fantasy defense play for Week 12.
|Name
|Opp
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs HOU
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs GB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ ARI
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs CLE
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs CHI
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ SF
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs TB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs BUF
|Carolina Panthers
|@ NYJ
|Detroit Lions
|vs MIN
|New England Patriots
|vs MIA
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ DET
|Washington Redskins
|vs NYG
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs JAC
|Denver Broncos
|@ OAK
|Tennessee Titans
|@ IND
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ DAL
|New Orleans Saints
|@ LAR
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs LAC
|Oakland Raiders
|vs DEN
|New York Jets
|vs CAR
|Houston Texans
|@ BAL
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs NO
|Cleveland Browns
|@ CIN
|New York Giants
|@ WAS
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs SEA
|Chicago Bears
|@ PHI
|Green Bay Packers
|@ PIT
|Buffalo Bills
|@ KC
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs TEN
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ ATL
|Miami Dolphins
|@ NE
Kickers
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|vs HOU
|Stephen Gostkowski
|NE
|vs MIA
|Matt Bryant
|ATL
|vs TB
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs BUF
|Dan Bailey
|DAL
|vs LAC
|Ryan Succop
|TEN
|@ IND
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|@ ARI
|Greg Zuerlein
|LAR
|vs NO
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|@ LAR
|Kai Forbath
|MIN
|@ DET
|Blair Walsh
|SEA
|@ SF
|Matt Prater
|DET
|vs MIN
|Nick Novak
|LAC
|@ DAL
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs GB
|Randy Bullock
|CIN
|vs CLE
|Graham Gano
|CAR
|@ NYJ
|Nick Rose
|WAS
|vs NYG
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|@ OAK
|Giorgio Tavecchio
|OAK
|vs DEN
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs CHI
|Adam Vinatieri
|IND
|vs TEN
|Steven Hauschka
|BUF
|@ KC
|Patrick Murray
|TB
|@ ATL
|Phil Dawson
|ARI
|vs JAC
|Cody Parkey
|MIA
|@ NE
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|vs SEA
|Chandler Catanzaro
|NYJ
|vs CAR
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|@ PHI
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|@ PIT
|Aldrick Rosas
|NYG
|@ WAS
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|@ BAL
|Zane Gonzalez
|CLE
|@ CIN