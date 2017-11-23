Funston’s Fantasy Football Rankings: 2017 Week 12

By Brandon Funston -
7

Fantasy football expert Brandon Funston provides his weekly insight and rankings of the best players to help you win big.

Quarterbacks

Seattle’s Russell Wilson is on a career-best fantasy pace, thanks to six top-five fantasy quarterback finishes in his past eight games. Facing a San Francisco defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the quarterback position, Wilson is positioned for another top-shelf effort – he’s the top fantasy quarterback play for Week 12.

Name Team Opp
Russell Wilson SEA @ SF
Tom Brady NE vs MIA
Carson Wentz PHI vs CHI
Matt Ryan ATL vs TB
Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs GB
Kirk Cousins WAS vs NYG
Marcus Mariota TEN @ IND
Cam Newton CAR @ NYJ
Philip Rivers LAC @ DAL
Alex Smith KC vs BUF
Tyrod Taylor BUF @ KC
Drew Brees NO @ LAR
Jared Goff LAR vs NO
Matthew Stafford DET vs MIN
Andy Dalton CIN vs CLE
Dak Prescott DAL vs LAC
Jacoby Brissett IND vs TEN
Case Keenum MIN @ DET
Derek Carr OAK vs DEN
Joe Flacco BAL vs HOU
Josh McCown NYJ vs CAR
Ryan Fitzpatrick TB @ ATL
Eli Manning NYG @ WAS
Blake Bortles JAC @ ARI
Matt Moore MIA @ NE
Jay Cutler MIA @ NE
C.J. Beathard SF vs SEA
Blaine Gabbert ARI vs JAC
Mitch Trubisky CHI @ PHI
Paxton Lynch DEN @ OAK
DeShone Kizer CLE @ CIN
Tom Savage HOU @ BAL
Brett Hundley GB @ PIT

Running Backs

After a historic seven-game (100-plus yards in each game) run to open his NFL career, KC rookie Kareem Hunt has faltered in his past three games (68.7 yards per game, 0 TDs). But Hunt has the ideal rebound matchup this week against a Buffalo defense that has allowed 77 percent more fantasy points per game to the running back position than the league average over the past 5 weeks. Hunt sits atop the Week 12 running back rankings.

Name Team Opp
Kareem Hunt KC vs BUF
Le’Veon Bell PIT vs GB
Todd Gurley LAR vs NO
Mark Ingram NO @ LAR
LeSean McCoy BUF @ KC
Melvin Gordon LAC @ DAL
Alvin Kamara NO @ LAR
Leonard Fournette JAC @ ARI
Carlos Hyde SF vs SEA
Christian McCaffrey CAR @ NYJ
Jordan Howard CHI @ PHI
Lamar Miller HOU @ BAL
Orleans Darkwa NYG @ WAS
Dion Lewis NE vs MIA
Tevin Coleman ATL vs TB
Jay Ajayi PHI vs CHI
Samaje Perine WAS vs NYG
DeMarco Murray TEN @ IND
Latavius Murray MIN @ DET
Jerick McKinnon MIN @ DET
Alfred Morris DAL vs LAC
Derrick Henry TEN @ IND
Joe Mixon CIN vs CLE
Marshawn Lynch OAK vs DEN
J.D. McKissic SEA @ SF
Adrian Peterson ARI vs JAC
Ameer Abdullah DET vs MIN
Devontae Booker DEN @ OAK
Duke Johnson CLE @ CIN
Devonta Freeman ATL vs TB
Doug Martin TB @ ATL
Kenyan Drake MIA @ NE
Damien Williams MIA @ NE
Alex Collins BAL vs HOU
Bilal Powell NYJ vs CAR
Isaiah Crowell CLE @ CIN
Jamaal Williams GB @ PIT
C.J. Anderson DEN @ OAK
Danny Woodhead BAL vs HOU
Austin Ekeler LAC @ DAL
Rex Burkhead NE vs MIA
Corey Clement PHI vs CHI
Jonathan Stewart CAR @ NYJ
Frank Gore IND vs TEN
James White NE vs MIA
Ty Montgomery GB @ PIT
LeGarrette Blount PHI vs CHI
Elijah McGuire NYJ vs CAR
Theo Riddick DET vs MIN
Marlon Mack IND vs TEN
Rod Smith DAL vs LAC
Tarik Cohen CHI @ PHI
T.J. Yeldon JAC @ ARI
Byron Marshall WAS vs NYG
Thomas Rawls SEA @ SF
Giovani Bernard CIN vs CLE
DeAndre Washington OAK vs DEN
Jamaal Charles DEN @ OAK
Eddie Lacy SEA @ SF
Terron Ward ATL vs TB
Charcandrick West KC vs BUF
Matt Breida SF vs SEA
Charles Sims TB @ ATL
Shane Vereen NYG @ WAS
Jalen Richard OAK vs DEN
Wayne Gallman NYG @ WAS
Alfred Blue HOU @ BAL
Javorius Allen BAL vs HOU

Wide Receivers

Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown exploded for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Week 11, the 18th time since 2013 that Brown has eclipsed 20 fantasy points, most by a non-quarterback in that span. Facing a Green Bay defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position, Brown is once again the top fantasy wide receiver play.

Name Team Opp
Antonio Brown PIT vs GB
A.J. Green CIN vs CLE
Doug Baldwin SEA @ SF
Julio Jones ATL vs TB
Brandin Cooks NE vs MIA
Mike Evans TB @ ATL
Adam Thielen MIN @ DET
Michael Thomas NO @ LAR
Keenan Allen LAC @ DAL
Tyreek Hill KC vs BUF
DeAndre Hopkins HOU @ BAL
Stefon Diggs MIN @ DET
Jarvis Landry MIA @ NE
Demaryius Thomas DEN @ OAK
Alshon Jeffery PHI vs CHI
Devin Funchess CAR @ NYJ
T.Y. Hilton IND vs TEN
Golden Tate DET vs MIN
Sterling Shepard NYG @ WAS
Jamison Crowder WAS vs NYG
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs GB
Rishard Matthews TEN @ IND
DeVante Parker MIA @ NE
Dez Bryant DAL vs LAC
Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs JAC
Jeremy Maclin BAL vs HOU
Cooper Kupp LAR vs NO
Robby Anderson NYJ vs CAR
Michael Crabtree OAK vs DEN
DeSean Jackson TB @ ATL
Emmanuel Sanders DEN @ OAK
Paul Richardson SEA @ SF
Chris Hogan NE vs MIA
Marvin Jones DET vs MIN
Davante Adams GB @ PIT
Amari Cooper OAK vs DEN
Mohamed Sanu ATL vs TB
Josh Doctson WAS vs NYG
Marqise Lee JAC @ ARI
Sammy Watkins LAR vs NO
Kenny Stills MIA @ NE
Ted Ginn NO @ LAR
Mike Wallace BAL vs HOU
Corey Coleman CLE @ CIN
Corey Davis TEN @ IND
Nelson Agholor PHI vs CHI
Zay Jones BUF @ KC
Jordan Matthews BUF @ KC
Danny Amendola NE vs MIA
Jermaine Kearse NYJ vs CAR
Jordy Nelson GB @ PIT
Dede Westbrook JAC @ ARI
Tyler Lockett SEA @ SF
Marquise Goodwin SF vs SEA
Dontrelle Inman CHI @ PHI
Terrance Williams DAL vs LAC
Bruce Ellington HOU @ BAL
Martavis Bryant PIT vs GB
Brandon LaFell CIN vs CLE
Russell Shepard CAR @ NYJ
Kelvin Benjamin BUF @ KC
Mike Williams LAC @ DAL
Eric Decker TEN @ IND
Randall Cobb GB @ PIT
Donte Moncrief IND vs TEN
Cole Beasley DAL vs LAC
Tyrell Williams LAC @ DAL
Adam Humphries TB @ ATL

Tight Ends

New England’s Rob Gronkowski faces a Miami defense that he’s scored a touchdown against in three of his past four meetings. The Dolphins have allowed four tight end touchdowns in the past five weeks, tied for the most in the NFL in that span. Gronk is a good bet to score yet again against his division rival, and he’s the top-ranked tight end play for Week 12.

Name Team Opp
Rob Gronkowski NE vs MIA
Travis Kelce KC vs BUF
Zach Ertz PHI vs CHI
Evan Engram NYG @ WAS
Vernon Davis WAS vs NYG
Jared Cook OAK vs DEN
Delanie Walker TEN @ IND
Jack Doyle IND vs TEN
Jimmy Graham SEA @ SF
Greg Olsen CAR @ NYJ
Tyler Kroft CIN vs CLE
Charles Clay BUF @ KC
Ben Watson BAL vs HOU
Kyle Rudolph MIN @ DET
Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ vs CAR
Jason Witten DAL vs LAC
Austin Hooper ATL vs TB
Hunter Henry LAC @ DAL
Cameron Brate TB @ ATL
Eric Ebron DET vs MIN
Jordan Reed WAS vs NYG
C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU @ BAL
O.J. Howard TB @ ATL
Adam Shaheen CHI @ PHI
Marcedes Lewis JAC @ ARI
Julius Thomas MIA @ NE
Coby Fleener NO @ LAR
David Njoku CLE @ CIN
Jesse James PIT vs GB
Tyler Higbee LAR vs NO

Defense / Special Teams

The Baltimore Ravens defense is starting to get its groove on, having shutout two of its past three opponents. This week, the Ravens will host Houston, and Texans quarterback Tom Savage, who has turned the pigskin over seven times in his past three starts. The emerging Ravens are the top fantasy defense play for Week 12.

Name Opp
Baltimore Ravens vs HOU
Pittsburgh Steelers vs GB
Jacksonville Jaguars @ ARI
Cincinnati Bengals vs CLE
Philadelphia Eagles vs CHI
Seattle Seahawks @ SF
Atlanta Falcons vs TB
Kansas City Chiefs vs BUF
Carolina Panthers @ NYJ
Detroit Lions vs MIN
New England Patriots vs MIA
Minnesota Vikings @ DET
Washington Redskins vs NYG
Arizona Cardinals vs JAC
Denver Broncos @ OAK
Tennessee Titans @ IND
Los Angeles Chargers @ DAL
New Orleans Saints @ LAR
Dallas Cowboys vs LAC
Oakland Raiders vs DEN
New York Jets vs CAR
Houston Texans @ BAL
Los Angeles Rams vs NO
Cleveland Browns @ CIN
New York Giants @ WAS
San Francisco 49ers vs SEA
Chicago Bears @ PHI
Green Bay Packers @ PIT
Buffalo Bills @ KC
Indianapolis Colts vs TEN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ ATL
Miami Dolphins @ NE

Kickers

No kickers blurb… ever!

Name Team Opp
Justin Tucker BAL vs HOU
Stephen Gostkowski NE vs MIA
Matt Bryant ATL vs TB
Harrison Butker KC vs BUF
Dan Bailey DAL vs LAC
Ryan Succop TEN @ IND
Josh Lambo JAC @ ARI
Greg Zuerlein LAR vs NO
Wil Lutz NO @ LAR
Kai Forbath MIN @ DET
Blair Walsh SEA @ SF
Matt Prater DET vs MIN
Nick Novak LAC @ DAL
Chris Boswell PIT vs GB
Randy Bullock CIN vs CLE
Graham Gano CAR @ NYJ
Nick Rose WAS vs NYG
Brandon McManus DEN @ OAK
Giorgio Tavecchio OAK vs DEN
Jake Elliott PHI vs CHI
Adam Vinatieri IND vs TEN
Steven Hauschka BUF @ KC
Patrick Murray TB @ ATL
Phil Dawson ARI vs JAC
Cody Parkey MIA @ NE
Robbie Gould SF vs SEA
Chandler Catanzaro NYJ vs CAR
Cairo Santos CHI @ PHI
Mason Crosby GB @ PIT
Aldrick Rosas NYG @ WAS
Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ BAL
Zane Gonzalez CLE @ CIN

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR