Is Vance Joseph ‘the guy’ for the Broncos?

Since John Elway and the Broncos selected then-Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph over Kyle Shanahan — who went from the Falcons’ offensive coordinator job to the 49ers’ head coaching gig — and Chiefs’ special teams coordinator Dave Toub, there’s been an odd mix curiosity and patience surrounding the Broncos’ first-team head coach.

However, with the Broncos mired in a four-game losing streak, fans’ patience has run out, and with half the season behind him, a fairer evaluation of Joseph can be made.

Gazette writer Paul Klee‘s seen enough. “I think he’s a big issue; I really do,” Klee said, while joining Nate Lundy, Shawn Drotar and T.J. Carpenter of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7. “Vance has worked his entire life to get to this point, and it’s not easy to do what he’s done. So it’s hard to criticize someone like that… I just don’t think he’s the guy, and that’s a tough thing to see. I don’t think he needs to be here for very long.”

