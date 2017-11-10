It’s win-or-else time for CSU against Boise State

After suffering their second Mountain West loss in as many weeks, the Colorado State Rams are in win-only mode to keep their hopes of a Mountain West Mountain Division title alive. CSU hosts Boise State this weekend in a game they must win to keep a conference title game bid in play. At 4-2 in the MW, the Rams will also need help down the line after last weekend’s loss to Wyoming (also 4-2).

Head Coach Mike Bobo reflected on the Wyoming game, and how weather affected the outcome, during his weekly coach’s show. Bobo says the game ultimately came down to who could force their will in running the ball as the conditions worsened.

Coach Bobo then turned his attention to the big matchup with Boise State. The Rams are winless against their division opponent all-time, and would like nothing more than to hand the Broncos their first conference loss of 2017.

CSU not only needs to beat Boise State on Saturday night, they need either Air Force and/or Fresno State to give the Broncos a loss in the regular season’s final two weeks for a chance at the MW title game. Wyoming would also need another loss, and Air Force is still in the mix with only two conference losses and a victory over CSU. Air Force and Wyoming play in Colorado Springs this weekend.

Click here listen to Coach Bobo’s full preview of the CSU-Boise State matchup, including how the Rams need to attack a stout Broncos defense, or listen in the podcast below.

The Coors Light Mike Bobo Coach’s Show airs every Wednesday at 7 p.m. during college football season on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 via the Colorado State Rams Radio Network.