Jamaal Charles says the Broncos must unite before matters worsen

There are many veterans on the Denver Broncos roster that have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in their football career.









For running back Jamaal Charles, he’s been used to a winning culture, and says that’s what the Broncos have to start to building moving forward, while coming together as a team.









In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 , Charles talks about some of the situations he’s seen first-hand, and how the team needs to come together as one — before things get worse.









“I know the experience of a situation like this, and I’ve been on good teams [where] you’ve just got to build that winning culture,” said Charles.









“We’re not playing [an all-around] team game,” Charles said. “Every week, it’s the offense, every week, it might be the defense, every week, it might be the special teams.

We’re just not playing a team game. We’ve just got to get control of that, before it can get worse and worse.”