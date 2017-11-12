Joseph on McKenzie: If he can’t do the job, we gotta change him

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph addressed the media postgame after the Broncos 41-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

Beating yourself is something Joseph has mentioned in previous press conferences and once again, he touched on the two turnovers the Broncos lost Sunday night against the Patriots.

“You can’t beat yourself,” said Joseph. One of those turnovers, was a fumble from rookie punt-returner Isaiah McKenzie. Joseph talked about why he left his rookie in after the muffed punt in the first quarter.

“He’s our punt returner and that’s his job” Joseph spoke. “He has to do it. But looking forward, if he can’t do the job, we gotta change him.”

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook