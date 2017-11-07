LOOK: Jamal Murray shows off new Nuggets styled shoes

The shoe industry has brought a whole new realm of cash, style and sophistication to the NBA world.

A new platform to allow players to express themselves with messages, logos or simply, another way for players to look good while on the court.

Most recently on his social media, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray showed off some of his new ‘kicks’ to the world, featuring the old school ‘Maxie the Miner’ logo that the Nuggets represented from 1974-1975 season, to the 1980-1981 season.

Jamal Murray bringing the 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WXF6dz6RBe — Aniello Piro (@APiroSports) November 7, 2017

It’s unknown when these shoes will debut, but certainly, Murray will be styling with the retro-look and is sending his message to opponents with the caption ‘watch out’ from his post.