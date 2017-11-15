Lyndie Moe, Doug’s granddaughter, had pipes at 6 — and she still does

Devout Denver Nuggets fans may remember a 6-year-old Lyndie Moe, granddaughter of former head coach Doug, belting out the national anthem at Nuggets games back in the early 2000s.

Well, Lyndie is still blowing audiences away as one of the newest members of the national touring company of “RENT” the musical. Lyndie plays the role of “Maureen,” originally played by stage and screen legend Idina Menzel.

Lyndie just completed her freshman year at Rider University and is making her national tour debut with the 20th anniversary tour of the Tony Award winning musical.

“RENT” opened at the Buell Theater (formerly the Auditorium Arena, where her grandfather was an assistant coach for the ABA Denver Nuggets) on Tuesday. The Denver performances run through Sunday, Nov. 19.