Man advantage powers Denver to weekend split with North Dakota

The No. 1 University of Denver Pioneers (7-3-2, 3-3-0-0) used three (3) power-play goals to defeat the No. 3 University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-3-3, 3-2-1-1), 4-1, at Magness Arena on Saturday night. The two teams split the weekend series at Magness Arena, with UND winning Friday night, 5-4.

The Fighting Hawks took the first lead of the game Saturday at 7:03 of the first period when Collin Adams led an odd-man rush and slipped a pass across the ice for Matt Kiersted who beat Tanner Jaillet to make it 1-0. The Pioneers equalized before the end of the period as a boarding penalty assessed to North Dakota’s Cole Smith put Denver on a five-minute power play and Henrik Borgström took advantage with a wrist shot from the right circle.

After a scoreless second period, Troy Terry and Colin Staub connected to give Denver its first lead of the night at 1:05 of the third period. Terry carried the puck to the bottom of the right circle before slipping a pass to Staub who slid the puck into an open net. The Pioneers followed the go-ahead goal with two (2) power-play goals.

At 7:52 of the third period, Terry received a pass from Ian Mitchell and fired a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-1. Roughly three (3) minutes after Terry scored, he set up Borgström who caught North Dakota goalie Peter Thome out of position and gave Denver a three-goal lead.

The Pioneers finished 3/8 on the power play and 1/1 on the penalty kill.