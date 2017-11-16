Married? Single? Shaq Barrett and Shane Ray tackle different lifestyles

The plan for Sunday is to get back on track against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, but until then, the players are staying loose and stayingg positive inside the Broncos’ locker room.

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 from inside the Broncos locker room, Shaq Barrett and Shane Ray discuss life outside of football, including being single (Ray) or married (Barrett).

“First of all, you get to come home, when the season is going rough like it is, you get to come home to a loving wife,” Barrett said. “My kids love me and appreciate me, no matter what we do in the football season.”

But while the married life seems enjoyable, Ray says, he’s all about his options.

“Me, I don’t have a chef, so I don’t have to worry about cooking,” Ray says. “I’m good on food and I have options of who to come home and have love me, so I’m good. But at the end of the day, I live life to the fullest.”

At the end of the day, the Broncos also have a job to do — stopping the Bengals.

“It’s a chance for us to get on track,” Barrett said. “We’re trying to take this opportunity to get back to where we need to be — we want to get back on the winning side of things.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with linebackers Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett, including what they to say about their lifestyles and relationships, or listen to the podcast below.

****************************************

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download the all-new free Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.