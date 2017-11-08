Matt Light on Patriots-Broncos: ‘You never know. That’s the beauty of the NFL’

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light is still familiar with his former team, who will travel to Denver this week to play the Denver Broncos on ‘Sunday Night Football’.

The New England Patriots, even as the road team, will be heavy favorites coming into Denver — but for the three-time Pro Bowler, Light is well-aware of how tough wins in the NFL can come, regardless of how much the odds are stacked in your favor.

Light joined Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 to discuss the matchup this Sunday between New England and Denver as Eric and Les broadcasted from Blake Street Tavern.

“It’ll be a good game,” said the former offensive lineman, who won three Super Bowl championships with the Patriots. “Look, there’s issues in New England. There’s things they’re continually working on. They’re trying to find out what some of the guys can and can’t do. You never know — that’s the beauty of the NFL.”

Playing his entire career for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Light knows how Belichick motivates his players. “Bill has an amazing way about him. When it comes to how he communicates with the team and how he gets guys to prepare and work hard, it’s always about making that week of preparation — whatever point in the season that is — making that week better than the last week.”

“Bill has a very good system of doing it when it comes to accountability,” Light continued. “Really getting guys to soak up all the information that’s in the room, and as these games go on, there’s so much more of a body of work that he can lean on.”

Light spent nearly his entire career protecting Tom Brady, and says, even in Brady’s debut, there was never a doubt as to whether the Hall-of-Fame-in-waiting was special. “From the minute he stepped in the huddle, there was never this idea in our minds as an offense — like ‘wow, we’re in trouble.'”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Matt Light, including what he has to say about the transition from former Pats quarterback Drew Bledsoe to Brady, and his new vodka product that he is debuting in Colorado.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download all-new the Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.