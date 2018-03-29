Mike Bobo adds David Stenklyft as director of player personnel at CSU

Read this story at CSURams.com

Colorado State head football coach Mike Bobo announced on Thursday the addition of David Stenklyft as director of player personnel. Stenklyft brings more than eight years of experience working with championship-caliber FBS football programs.

Stenklyft arrives in Fort Collins following two years as the director of recruiting and football operations at North Texas. While with the Mean Green football program, Stenklyft managed the recruiting department and implemented new prospect evaluation processes. North Texas won the Conference USA West Division last season and played in the New Orleans Bowl.

As a Ram, Stenklyft will be returning to the Mountain West. He spent more than four years working at Fresno State, serving as the outside linebackers coach and defensive graduate assistant (2012-15) and director of on-campus recruiting and player personnel (2015-2016). The Bulldogs won MW titles in 2012 and 2013 and were West Division champions in 2014 with Stenklyft on staff.

Prior to his time at Fresno State, Stenklyft was an assistant outside linebackers coach and defensive quality control at Texas A&M (2010-12). The Aggies were Big XII South champions in 2010.

Stenklyft began his career at Alabama, where he worked in recruiting and operations with the Crimson Tide in 2010. Alabama had the unanimous No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation that year.