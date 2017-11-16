Mike McCoy on red-zone woes: ‘I can put them in better situations’

Offensive struggles remain one of the biggest dark clouds raining on the Denver Broncos’ parade. Denver scored just one touchdown in a 41-16 loss last Sunday against the New England Patriots.

For offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, zeroing in on red-zone woes is a key focus, as the Broncos rank in the bottom five in red zone scoring percentage in the league. He addressed this in his Thursday press conference with the media ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“There’s a precision you have to have in the red area,” McCoy said. “We have to be more efficient and finish drives. Because it changes games.”

McCoy continued on about the lack of scoring seven (versus three) in the red zone, how it’s been costly, and how the blame is widespread — himself included.

“It’s those four-point plays,” McCoy spoke. “We’ve had some penalties that have been costly throughout the year down there. And then we’ve missed plenty of opportunities too. I can put them in better situations also, so it’s everybody.”

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook