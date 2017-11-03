Millsap’s heroics against Miami demonstrate his value

The Denver Nuggets had their backs against the wall versus the Miami Heat.

With just 2:12 left in the fourth and final quarter the Denver Nuggets had their eight-point lead morph into a two-point deficit as Josh Richardson hit a long three to give the Heat a 91-89 lead.

Enter Paul Millsap – the Nuggets newly minted 30-million-dollar-man – as he proceeded to score four of the Nuggets last six points including three free throws with 11 seconds left to secure the Nuggets fourth victory in their last five games.

“He is a hell of a player,” Michael Malone exclaimed in his post game interview. “To have a go-to player that you can go to down the stretch is so important. What I love is that he misses two big free throws, we go right back to him, he draws the foul, and calmly, coolly, steps up and knocks down three humongous free throws.”

Millsap knocking down three free-throws, after missing two consecutive foul shots just 15 seconds prior were humongous, indeed. Millsap understood the gravity of the Nuggets matchup with the Heat considering that the defending world champion Golden State Warriors looming.

“It would have been a tough loss, especially going into tomorrow against a really good team,” Millsap said when talking about the Warriors. “I am glad we got this one; our confidence is up. We are playing really good basketball offensively and defensivley so tomorrow should be a good challenge for us.”

Malone could not have been more clear about what he saw developmentally from his young Nuggets team. He compared their win tonight to the struggles in close games last year, even recognizing that maybe they had a bit of metaphysical help.

“These are the games we would have lost last year. Point blank. But we didn’t,” Malone said. “Paul Millsap stepped up and all of our other guys stepped up and made enough plays and, let’s be honest, Dion Waiters shot goes in and out and the basketball gods were on our side tonight.”

Now, after securing a tightly contested victory, Malone is feeling much more relaxed.

“It is important. It is something we talked about,” Malone said. “We were 5-10 last year in games decided by three points or less. The year before we were 10-5. To get one early, to get some confidence knowing that we can close out close games and that we can execute down the stretch and that we have player in Paul Millsap that you can play through that can draw a foul or create an open shot for somebody. That is very reassuring for us.”

Having a four-time All-Star in Millsap has alleviated some of the late-game woes the Nuggets experienced last season. Instead of faltering late due to the lack of opportunities in close game situations, they can now fall back on the resilience and fortitude that only a seasoned star like Millsap can provide.

“He missed two big free throws but he wants that pressure,” Malone said. “That is the importance of having Paul Millsap. He does not shy away from the moment. He has been in that moment time and time again. 87 playoff games; he is an All-Star. I knew that he drew the foul because he knew he was going to go up there and make those shots. I had complete confidence he was going to step up and make them.”

Not only did Malone know that Millsap was going to calmly sink all three of his game-winning free-throws but he also expects that of him. Millsap was not brought to Denver to be a complementary piece but to be a focal point and a veteran for the rest of the team to rely on in close game situations.

That is why Malone went out of his way to design that last three-point attempt, the attempt that Millsap was fouled on. Malone wanted the ball in Millsap’s hands.

“We are paying that guy a lot of money and he is going to be a guy that we are going to feature quite a bit,” Malone said. “All of those plays that were designed were designed to get him the ball.”

What’s better than having a distinguished and proven NBA All-Star help close out games is the fact that the clutch gene he developed over the years can bleed into the rest of the youth of the Nuggets’ roster. Having a veteran like Millsap provides benefits that go beyond the box score and that is what we are getting just a glimpse of throughout the first nine games of the season.

What makes Millsap’s process special is that is not difficult to learn; it is difficult to adopt and to use when clutch situations present themselves.

“I was just trying to get as far away from myself as possible. Not dropping my head and staying confident, stepping up, going through the routine,” Millsap said when describing his thoughts when taking the final three free-throws. “I shoot free throws every day. The main thing over the years that I have learned is to never drop your head and never get down on yourself. I was able to get Johnson up in the air and draw another foul. I was ready to step up and make those three.”

One thing is for sure; in a game that the Nuggets needed to win in order to build confidence for their development, Millsap stepped up and delivered. This young Nuggets team is learning to adapt largely thanks to Millsap’s ability to be relied upon when the going gets tough.

“We showed a lot resolve in getting this win,” Malone said.