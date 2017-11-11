Mornings at 5280′
MORNINGS AT 5280′
M-F | 7a-9a
NATE LUNDY
@natelundy
School: Oregon State University
Birthplace: Kearney, NE
Experience: Started in radio at age 16 and have worked coast to coast
At MHSR Since: August 2016
Favorite Sport: Football
Favorite Team: Broncos
Career Highlight: My mom thinks I’m funny
SHAWN DROTAR
@sdrotar
School: Ponderosa High School (Parker, CO), University of Colorado at Boulder
Birthplace: Denver, CO (but I grew up in Franktown, CO)
Experience: 22 years
At MHSR Since: August 2016
Favorite Sport: Don’t make me choose! (OK… baseball.)
Favorite Team: Denver Broncos
Career Highlight(s): Chatting with President Obama; recording a commercial for charity with Peyton Manning in his final season; having LeBron James ask me for my shoes at the All-Star Game; hosting a radio show with Nate Lundy.
TJ CARPENTER
@TJCarpenterShow
School: University of Arkansas
Birthplace: Blytheville, AR
Experience: 8 years covering the SEC, Big 12 and College Sports at large. 5 years covering the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs, 5 years covering MLB and Kansas City Royals. Hosting a sports talk radio show and reporting professionally for 8 years.
At MHSR Since: April, 2017
Favorite Sport: Football
Favorite Team: Razorbacks
Career Highlight: Covering and hosting during the 2014 and 2015 World Series