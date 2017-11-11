Mornings at 5280′

MORNINGS AT 5280′

M-F | 7a-9a

NATE LUNDY

@natelundy

School: Oregon State University

Birthplace: Kearney, NE

Experience: Started in radio at age 16 and have worked coast to coast

At MHSR Since: August 2016

Favorite Sport: Football

Favorite Team: Broncos

Career Highlight: My mom thinks I’m funny

SHAWN DROTAR

@sdrotar

School: Ponderosa High School (Parker, CO), University of Colorado at Boulder

Birthplace: Denver, CO (but I grew up in Franktown, CO)

Experience: 22 years

At MHSR Since: August 2016

Favorite Sport: Don’t make me choose! (OK… baseball.)

Favorite Team: Denver Broncos

Career Highlight(s): Chatting with President Obama; recording a commercial for charity with Peyton Manning in his final season; having LeBron James ask me for my shoes at the All-Star Game; hosting a radio show with Nate Lundy.