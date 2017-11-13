Nikola Jokic wins Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced on their twitter account that Denver Nuggets star center is the winner of the Western Conference Player of the Week award. During the past week (which featured three games, all wins) Jokic averaged 22.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

The Nuggets have won seven of their last nine games and are riding a three game winning streak. This was in large part due to Jokic and his breakout performances.

The Nuggets are in Portland tonight to face the Blazers and former Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkic in a bit of a revenge game. 8:30 PM tonight on Altitude.