No. 3 Pioneers sweep No. 1 Huskies with dominant performance

The No. 3 University of Denver Pioneers (6-2-2, 2-2-0-0) scored three power-play goals en route to a 5-1 win against the No. 1 St. Cloud State University Huskies (7-2-0, 2-2-0-0) at Magness Arena on Saturday night.

The teams skated to a scoreless first period, but power plays would define the second frame as Adam Plant capitalized on a pair of opportunities for the Pioneers. Plant opened the scoring at 1:32 of the second period off a two-on-one rush with Colin Staub. Plant’s shot found the top right corner of the net for his first goal of the season. Less than 30 seconds later, Tyson McLellan scored on a nearly identical shot to make it 2-0.

Midway through the second period, Plant struck again as he sent a shot from the blue line through traffic and the five-hole of Huskies goalie David Hrenak. Liam Finlay and Michael Davies had assists on the power play goal. After surrendering a 3-0 lead, the Huskies got on the board with Kevin Fitzgerald’s goal at 11:14 of the second period to make it 3-1 at the second intermission.

Early in the third period, Denver went back on the man-advantage with their second five-minute power play of the night. At 2:43 of the frame, Ian Mitchell took a shot from the point and Dylan Gambrell caught a piece of the puck to make it 4-1. The Pioneers extended their lead to 5-1 at 14:02 of the third period when Troy Terry drove the net and Jarid Lukosevicius put the rebound past Hrenak.

Denver finished 3/8 on the power play and 5/5 on the penalty kill. Tanner Jaillet made 21 saves in the victory.