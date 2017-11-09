Nuggets continue to roll as Emmanuel Mudiay shines in big win over Thunder

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by a final score of 102-94. The victory was another step in the right direction as the Nuggets now sit at 7-5 on the season with the new-look Thunder dropping to 4-7. The win bumped the Nuggets record up to 4-1 on their season-long six-game home stand.

The win was an all-around team effort; however, the clear-cut star of the night for the Nuggets was point guard Emmanuel Mudiay who was a shooting star throughout the game.

Mudiay recorded a season-high 21 points and was laser sharp from the floor, hitting 8/10 shots from the field. He was also on fire from 3-point range, sinking 4/4 shots from beyond the arc to help lead the charge for the Nuggets. In addition, he tallied seven rebounds and five assists, en route to his most complete performance of the season.

The Nuggets trailed 53-51 at halftime but managed to thrive in the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 24-22 while establishing a high level of intensity on defense which carried over into the fourth quarter as the Thunder managed to post just 19 points. Denver forced 16 turnovers and owned the Thunder in fast break points 19-11.

It was a statement win for the Nuggets who played in front of a sold-out Pepsi Center crowd and on National TV against one the leagues best teams on paper.

The Nuggets will finish up their homestead on Saturday night in a matchup with the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. MST.