Nuggets cruise to win over Magic, finish six-game homestand on a strong note

The Denver Nuggets took care of business against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, winning 125-107.

The teams traded blows throughout the opening minutes of the game, but Denver established a lead early in the first quarter and maintained it throughout the entire contest.

It was an offensive clinic for the Nuggets starting five, with youngster Jamal Murray leading the way. The Blue Arrow was hot, recording 22 points in the first half alone. Murray cooled down in the second-half, but finished with 32 points on the night, setting a new career-high. Murray was 12-21 from the field and 6-9 from beyond the arc.

Center Nikola Jokic was masterful as well. He logged 12 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and a block en route to his eighth double-double in 10 games.

All of Denver’s starters were magnificent on the offensive side of things, accounting for 99 of the Nuggets points. The team shot 52.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point distance, collectively.

Aside from scoring, the Nuggets did a solid job valuing the basketball, committing just 12 turnovers. In addition, the Nuggets dominated on the boards, out-rebounding the Magic 50-36.

The win solidified a 5-1 record for the Nuggets on their season-long six-game homestand, which included wins over the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder. In addition, Denver managed to raise their record to 8-5 on the season.

The Nuggets are off Sunday before traveling to Portland on Monday to take on the Trail Blazers.