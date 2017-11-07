Nuggets defeat Nets as Jokic dazzles, sets new career high

The Denver Nuggets got back on track Tuesday night as they obliterated the Brooklyn Nets by a final score of 112-104. It was a great all-around performance for the Nuggets, highlighted by the multidimensional play of front man Nikola Jokic.

The big man logged a career-high 41 points in addition to 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. It was by far the best game of the season for Jokic and as a result the Nuggets managed to dismantle the Nets to increase their record to 6-5 this season and 3-1 on their season-long six-game home stand.

Jokic’s 41 points managed to outscore all of the Nets starters. Fellow big man Paul Millsap also had an impressive game, recording 17 points while hitting 7/11 shots from the field.

The Nuggets kept the pressure on the Nets all night, logging 19 fast break points while forcing 25 turnovers. Brooklyn shot 43% from the field while hitting 11/35 shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets will square against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night on National TV. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MST.