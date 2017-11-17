Nuggets thrash Pelicans as Jamal Murray shines once again

With their second-game on National TV in just over a week the Denver Nuggets took care of the New Orleans Pelicans with ease Friday night at Pepsi Center, earning the victory 146-114.

It was a scoring barrage for the Nuggets as they continue to dominate while playing at home with a record of 7-2 at the Pepsi Center.

Denver came out firing on all cylinders by managing to outscore New Orleans 37-19 in the first quarter led by 21 combined points from guard Jamal Murray and forward Paul Millsap.

It was the Murray show as “The Blue Arrow” managed to score 31 points, just one shy of his career-high mark of 32. Murray was lights out from the floor, shooting 13-18 from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc while also recording four assists and two rebounds with a +/- of 30.

The 31 point outing was the third-consecutive double-digit performance for Murray who has managed to post 81 points in that span.

Outside of Murray, the entire Nuggets starting unit was on point, accounting for 101 of the teams 146 total points.

Gary Harris was dialed in as he recorded a season-high 22 points in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Poster boy Nikola Jokic also had a sneaky good outing as he recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Friday’s victory was an all-around great win for the Nuggets who improved to 9-6 on the year.

The Nuggets will now shift their focus towards the Los Angeles Lakers as they will face off Sunday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. MST.