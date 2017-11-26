ON THE FIELD: Utes wallop Buffs, 34-13; 2017 Season Recap

The Colorado Buffaloes (5-7, 2-7) wrapped up their 2017 Season on Saturday night as they fell to the Utah Utes (6-6, 3-6), 34-13. In a battle for bowl eligibility, CU was run off the field in the first half as the Utes took a 28-0 lead into the locker room and never looked back.

Colorado’s defensive woes continued once again, as they allowed over 300 yards rushing to another opponent in 2017. Utah was led by tailback Zack Moss, who gashed the Buffs for 196 yards and two of the Utes’ four touchdowns on the ground.

Offensively, the Buffs didn’t fare much better. Quarterback Steven Montez was sacked five times, wide receiver Bryce Bobo dropped three passes and Colorado failed to convert in plus territory for most of the night.

Preseason consensus was the Buffs would win between six and eight games after losing 27 seniors in the 2016 class. CU fell short of expectations in 2017 and ended the season with more questions than answers. There are changes that need to be made immediately if the Buffs want to self-correct and regain the program’s momentum. Time will tell, but it should be a very interesting offseason for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.