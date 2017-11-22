Paxton Lynch addresses the media ahead of Sunday’s game against Oakland

A sleeveless Paxton Lynch addressed the media today for the first-time as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback.

Lynch discussed many topics, including his health, opportunities that are presented to him and how he will change the offensive dynamic come Sunday when the Broncos visit the Oakland Raiders.

But in particular, Lynch was asked if he looks at this as a last-chance opportunity for him this year.

“I don’t take it as a last chance,” Lynch stated, “but obviously as an opportunity,” Lynch said. “I’ve developed a great relationship with coach [Bill] Musgrave and I trust in his plan.”

Lynch also discussed his health. “I feel 100% comfortable in my body,” Lynch said.

